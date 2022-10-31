Sports News Roundup: Ducks win in OT to end 7-game slide; LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to first win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Wimbledon win was huge confidence boost in tough year: Djokovic

Novak Djokovic said his Wimbledon triumph gave him a much-needed boost of confidence during a tough season and that it laid the platform for a strong finish to the year. Djokovic was deported from Australia in the lead-up to the year's first Grand Slam in January for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. The Serb then struggled to hit top form and only began showing glimpses of his best at the end of the clay season.

Cricket-England face New Zealand with one eye on the skies

England must get past in-form New Zealand on Tuesday if they are to get their Twenty20 World Cup campaign back on track but their hopes of reaching the semi-finals would also suffer a heavy blow if the Brisbane weather refuses to play ball. England are in a precarious position after their rain-hit defeat to Ireland and with last week's eagerly-anticipated encounter with champions Australia abandoned without a ball being bowled.

NHL roundup: Ducks win in OT to end 7-game slide

Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks came back to defeat the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday. Zegras finished a rush with a shot from the left circle for his sixth goal of the season, ending Anaheim's seven-game losing streak. The Ducks trailed 3-1 less than a minute into the third period.

Soccer-Belgium striker Lukaku injured again three weeks before World Cup

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has injured his hamstring again after making a comeback from two months on the sidelines, the Serie A club said on Monday, three weeks before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. Lukaku, on loan at Inter from Chelsea, returned to action in the Champions League group game last week against Viktoria Plzen -- in which he scored -- and played in the weekend Serie A clash with Sampdoria, getting on the pitch for 29 minutes across both matches.

NBA roundup: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to first win

LeBron James scored 26 points, Anthony Davis added 23 to go with 15 rebounds and the host Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 121-110 on Sunday night for their first win in six games this season. Lonnie Walker IV scored 18 points, as did reserve Russell Westbrook, who also had eight rebounds and eight assists for Los Angeles.

Soccer-'Pumped' Caicedo wants world to notice Ecuador

Already enjoying a breakout season with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, Ecuador's 20-year-old midfielder Moises Caicedo is determined to burnish his reputation further with a best ever World Cup for his national side. The fast-improving Caicedo, whom British media say is on the radar of elite clubs with an 85 million pound ($98 million) price tag, has become a lynchpin for Ecuador who face hosts Qatar on Nov. 20 in the first game of the World Cup.

Tennis-Davis Cup to become part of ATP Tour calendar in 2023

The Davis Cup will become part of the ATP Tour calendar from next year under a deal signed on Monday between the governing body of men's tennis, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and tournament promoters Kosmos. The decisions reflect a growing cooperation between the men's and women's tours and the ITF which have moved towards streamlining the governance of the game since the COVID crisis disrupted the 2020 season.

NFL roundup: Bill Belichick makes history as Pats overpower Jets

Bill Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history and Nick Folk kicked five field goals as the New England Patriots pulled off a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Belichick earned his 325th win (regular and postseason) to pass George Halas (324) on the all-time list. New England (4-4) also won its 13th straight game against the Jets (5-3).

Soccer-France's Pogba to miss World Cup after failing to recover from surgery - agent

France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup after failing to recover from knee surgery in time for next month's tournament in Qatar, his agent said on Monday. Pogba underwent an operation in September but his agent said that, following a medical review, the midfielder would not yet return to the Juventus squad or join up with France for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup.

Motor racing-Mexico penalty point leaves Gasly close to a race ban

Pierre Gasly will have to stay out of trouble until May -- well into next season -- after Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix left the AlphaTauri driver just two penalty points away from a Formula One race ban. The Frenchman, who is joining Renault-owned Alpine at the end of the year as replacement for Fernando Alonso, now has 10 points on his licence with 12 in a 12 month period triggering an automatic suspension.

