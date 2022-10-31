Got inspired to play in Pro Kabaddi League after watching Pardeep Narwal: Dabang Delhi's Manjeet

A massive dream was realised for raider Manjeet when he stepped on the mat for the first time in the Pro Kabaddi League last season. Featuring in the Dabang Delhi KC side, Manjeet scored 11 points in 5 matches in Season 8. However, he has become one of the main raiders for Delhi in Season 9 with 47 points in 9 matches, according to a release.

Speaking about how he was introduced to the sport, Manjeet said in an official statement released by Dabang Delhi, "My father was a good kabaddi player so he introduced me to the sport. I started playing the game in my village - Rindhana (Haryana). When we saw Pardeep Narwal, who is from my village, play in the Pro Kabaddi League, even we got inspired to play in the tournament. So, I practised hard, put in the necessary performances and reached this stage." Manjeet also said that he has always dreamt of playing with star raider Naveen Kumar, "I always dreamt of playing with Naveen bhaiyya and I have known him since my childhood days. It feels great to play with him. He has asked us to play freely without any pressure. He has also told us that every player is a Captain in the team."

The raider said that a lot has changed since he started playing in the Pro Kabaddi League, "It feels really great to be playing in the Pro Kabaddi League. Everyone has a dream of playing in this tournament. A lot has changed since I started playing in this tournament. A player's personality changes after spending time here. I was a bit nervous when I played in the PKL atmosphere for the first time, but now I am used to it." The Dabang Delhi KC will be desperate to register a victory after facing four consecutive losses. However, they will face stiff competition from Puneri Paltan's raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls will be looking to continue their fantastic form when they take on the Haryana Steelers. However, Haryana's raiders Manjeet and Meetu Sharma have been in excellent form. (ANI)

