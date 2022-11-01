Left Menu

Soccer-Suarez thanks Nacional fans after clinching Uruguayan Championship

people enjoyed it, not only Nacional fans but the fans of Uruguayan football enjoyed having a player who comes from Europe with the mentality that he is still active. "Thanks for the love since I arrived until I am leaving today." Suarez, whose contract ends in December, could reportedly join Uruguay team mate Martin Caceres and compatriot Gaston Brugman at Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy next year.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 00:06 IST
Soccer-Suarez thanks Nacional fans after clinching Uruguayan Championship

Luis Suarez thanked Nacional and their fans after scoring twice in a final game for his boyhood club who beat fellow Montevideo side Liverpool 4-1 to lift the Uruguayan Championship on Sunday. Suarez, 35, returned home to join Nacional on a free transfer in July after success in Europe with Ajax Amsterdam, Premier League Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The striker, who scored eight goals in 16 games this season, said he made the right decision to return to Nacional ahead of his fourth World Cup finals appearance for Uruguay. "I am satisfied to have taken the right step, to have enjoyed this moment, and I am happy to end it like this," Suarez told reporters after the game.

"(I feel) happiness and pride of having made the right decision. It always generates doubts to have taken the right step but to celebrate with our people and family is priceless." Suarez opened the scoring in the second half and added another in extra time, leaving the pitch in the 119th minute to a standing ovation from the Estadio Centenario crowd.

"I am very grateful because I came for them (the fans), I enjoyed it with them, I have no more words of gratitude but to show it on the field," he added. "Today was a perfect night, perfect ... people enjoyed it, not only Nacional fans but the fans of Uruguayan football enjoyed having a player who comes from Europe with the mentality that he is still active.

"Thanks for the love since I arrived until I am leaving today." Suarez, whose contract ends in December, could reportedly join Uruguay team mate Martin Caceres and compatriot Gaston Brugman at Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022