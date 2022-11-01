Left Menu

Rugby-Whitelock to lead All Blacks in place of injured Cane

Sam Whitelock will be New Zealand's replacement captain for the rest of the team's northern hemisphere tour, All Blacks forward coach Jason Ryan said on Monday after Sam Cane fractured his cheekbone.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 00:35 IST
Sam Whitelock will be New Zealand's replacement captain for the rest of the team's northern hemisphere tour, All Blacks forward coach Jason Ryan said on Monday after Sam Cane fractured his cheekbone. Cane withdrew from the squad after suffering two small facial fractures in their 38-31 victory over Japan in Tokyo on Saturday and had to return to New Zealand while the rest of the squad travelled to Europe.

The All Blacks are due to play Wales in Cardiff on Saturday followed by tests against Scotland at Murrayfield on Nov. 13 and England at Twickenham on Nov. 19. "Sam Whitelock will captain the All Blacks for this northern tour and Ardie Savea and Beauden Barrett will be vice captains," the New Zealand Herald quoted Ryan as saying.

"Sam is really experienced and respected in the group. He's played 100-plus test matches and experienced a lot so he's the right man for the job. "It was pretty straightforward and really well supported by the vice-captains."

The All Blacks, coached by Ian Foster, are three-times world champions.

