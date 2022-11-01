Soccer-Relegated Argentine Cup winners Patronato face Copa Libertadores hurdles

Patronato may have clinched a place in the Copa Libertadores by winning the Argentine Cup after being relegated from the top-flight but there are doubts over whether they can keep their coach and most of the players who lifted the trophy. The Parana-based club have qualified for South America's premier soccer competition for the first time following the disappointment of being relegated to the second division.

In Sunday's final they beat Talleres 1-0 for their first major trophy as they made a dream run in which they had to overcome heavyweights Boca Juniors and River Plate on the way. Despite winning a trophy, Patronato face difficulties in their bid to put up a decent showing in the Libertadores.

"As a coaching staff we have to think about what to do since we are going to be in National B (second division) - and we are also going to Abu Dhabi (for the Argentine Super Cup against Boca)," said manager Facundo Sava. "Clubs like Patronato do not own the players, most of them are on loan and their contracts end. It's very complicated. If all the players stay I will sign to continue," Sava was quoted as saying on Monday by TyC Sports, casting doubt on his future.

"Success comes when the players know each other on and off the field. Putting everything together again is not easy”. Patronato must also meet CONMEBOL requirements before they can take part in continental competition, which includes having a women's football team or linking up with a club that has one.

Also, the Parana club do not have authorisation to play continental matches at their stadium. On Monday, club president Oscar Lenzi said they could play at Colon or Union Santa Fe. Patronato will be the second Argentine club to play in the Libertadores as a second division team after Tigre in 2019.

They finished 10th in the Primera Division but went down after the country's Football Association (AFA) said relegation would be decided on average points in the last three seasons. The AFA had suspended relegation at the end of the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the 24-team league grow to 28 this season.

Patronato were relegated along with bottom side Aldosivi.

