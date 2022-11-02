Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Tage Thompson's 6 points help Sabres blast Wings; Tennis-Swiatek dominates Kasatkina, Garcia beats Gauff at WTA Finals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Tage Thompson's 6 points help Sabres blast Wings

Tage Thompson recorded his second career hat trick and had three assists while Jeff Skinner scored the 300th goal of his career as the Buffalo Sabres beat the visiting Detroit Red Wings 8-3 on Monday night. Thompson is one of six players in franchise history to tally six points in a game, becoming the first to accomplish the feat since Pat LaFontaine did so on Feb. 10, 1993. The franchise record is seven points, set by Gilbert Perreault on Feb. 1, 1976. Skinner also had two assists while Rasmus Dahlin added a goal and an assist for Buffalo during its highest-scoring game since a 9-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 3, 2018. Jack Quinn also found the net, and Kyle Okposo notched two assists.

Tennis-Swiatek dominates Kasatkina, Garcia beats Gauff at WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek showed why she is world number one and the hot favorite to win this year's WTA Finals in Forth Worth with a 6-2 6-3 dismantling of Daria Kasatkina before Caroline Garcia beat Coco Gauff in straight sets on Tuesday. The match felt all but over for Kasatkina when Swiatek saved two break points and pounded a forehand winner past the Russian's outstretched racket for a 3-0 first-set lead.

NBA roundup: Nets fall to Bulls after firing coach

Zach LaVine scored 20 of his season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bulls rallied down the stretch for a 108-99 victory over the struggling Brooklyn Nets in New York. The Nets, playing hours after parting ways with coach Steve Nash, lost for the sixth time in eight games this season. The Bulls snapped a two-game skid.

Tennis-Must work harder, Murray unhappy with fitness after Paris exit

Former world number one Andy Murray said he will have to push himself harder in training if he wants to compete on the ATP Tour after the Briton lost to French wildcard Gilles Simon in the first round of the Paris Masters. Simon battled back from a set down to beat Murray 4-6 7-5 6-3 on Monday, with the three-times Grand Slam champion suffering from a cramp in the second set.

Baseball-Phillies pound Astros to grab 2-1 World Series lead

Philadelphia hit five home runs and Ranger Suarez pitched five scoreless innings as the Phillies crushed the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 World Series lead on Tuesday. Bryce Harper got Citizens Bank Park rocking early when he sent a breaking ball from Lance McCullers over the right field fence for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Rugby-Australia lock Skelton eager to make an impression ahead of World Cup

The opportunities to impress Australia coach Dave Rennie ahead of the Rugby World Cup are running out, so for lock Will Skelton Saturday's match against France in Paris could be a key moment for his international future. By his own admission, the giant second-rower has not reached the heights he had hoped for in a Wallabies jersey, which includes a disappointing series of autumn international matches last year.

Soccer-England desperate to shed nearly men tag in Qatar

There have been plenty of 'nearly men' in the annals of world soccer, nations with all the ingredients to deliver on the biggest stage but who ended up with just crumbs for comfort. England under Gareth Southgate is the latest to own that unwanted label as they head to the Qatar World cup finals still saddled with ending an interminable wait for silverware.

Soccer-'This is not our national team' - why some Iranians want their own country banned from World Cup

A group of current and former Iranian sportspeople say they have no choice but to turn on their own country, citing what they called state-sponsored violence and discrimination against ordinary Iranians, especially women. The group, containing former champions in sports such as karate, judo and wrestling, including those living in exile and based in their homeland, are taking a stand.

Soccer-United States hope to put World Cup demons behind them in Qatar

The United States will look to silence the critics after a rocky run-up to Qatar when they return to the World Cup stage for the first time in eight years. Their failure to qualify for the finals four years ago prompted much soul-searching within the sport's national governing body, even as the women's side thrived.

Soccer-Two pub owners in Germany to boycott screening World Cup games

Two pub owners in Germany will not be showing matches from the Qatar World Cup, saying they took the decision from "an ethical standpoint" given the Gulf state's record on human rights. Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, has come under intense international pressure for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)