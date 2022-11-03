Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports

TMRW Sports, a tech-focused company co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, announced on Wednesday a star-studded investor group that includes tennis great Serena Williams and seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton. The team of investors also includes four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, three-times tennis Grand Slam winner Andy Murray, Japanese two-way standout Shohei Ohtani of Major League Baseball and two-time women's World Cup champion Alex Morgan.

Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit

Rafa Nadal said he does not expect to be in good enough shape to mount a serious challenge at the season-ending ATP Finals after being beaten by Tommy Paul at the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Nadal was up a set and a break against the American but was unable to seal the win, eventually losing 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1.

Soccer-France need best version of Mbappe as tough World Cup campaign looms

Kylian Mbappe loves nothing more than carrying the weight of a team on his shoulders and there is evidence he will need to do just that when France start the defence of their World Cup title. The Paris St Germain forward, who became the second youngest player after Pele to score twice in a World Cup final in France's 4-2 win against Croatia, will have to deal with huge expectations.

Cricket-Pakistan call up Haris after knee injury sidelines Zaman

Pakistan have drafted Mohammad Haris into the squad for their must-win Twenty20 World Cup match against South Africa later on Thursday after batsman Fakhar Zaman withdrew due to injury. Zaman sustained a ligament injury to his right knee, prompting the addition of 21-year-old Haris ahead of the meeting at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Soccer-Captain Al Faraj key to Saudi World Cup hopes

Saudi Arabia midfielder Salman Al Faraj has known little but success during his club career with Al Hilal and the 33-year-old will finally be looking for some joy in the green of the national team at the World Cup. Al Faraj has been a key component of a club side that has dominated Asian football throughout the last five years, steering Al Hilal to the Asian Champions League title in 2019 and 2021 while also reaching the final in 2014 and 2017.

Tennis-Sakkari beats Sabalenka to reach last four of WTA Finals

Maria Sakkari fended off a second-set fight back from Aryna Sabalenka to emerge with a 6-2 6-4 victory and reach the semis of the WTA Finals in Fort Worth on Wednesday, while Ons Jabeur overcame a sluggish start to beat Jessica Pegula. Sakkari cruised through the first set and led 3-0 in the second before the hard-hitting Belarusian roared back, winning four straight games to take a 4-3 lead.

Baseball-Astros no-hit Phillies to even World Series 2-2

Houston Astros pitchers combined to throw just the second no-hitter in World Series history on Wednesday to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 in Game Four and even the series.

Starter Cristian Javier went six innings and struck out nine, Bryan Abreu struck out the side in the seventh, Rafael Montero threw a perfect eighth and Ryan Pressly closed out the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history.

Tennis-Alcaraz makes winning start in Paris, Nadal and Medvedev out

World number one Carlos Alcaraz sailed into the Paris Masters third round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Yoshihito Nishioka but Rafa Nadal and Daniil Medvedev both slumped to surprise losses on Wednesday. Nadal, playing his first singles match since the U.S. Open fourth round and becoming a father, won the first set against American Tommy Paul but went down 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1.

Soccer-Messi on World Cup mission in 'Last Dance' for Argentina

Lionel Messi has won nearly 40 trophies for club and country in an illustrious career but the Argentine forward's glittering resume has one major omission -- a World Cup winner's medal. The debate over the greatest of all time is one that will never be settled, but there is no doubt the diminutive playmaker is a true great of the modern era with seven Ballons d'Or to his name.

Soccer-More questions than answers for troubled holders France

France head into the World Cup with more questions than answers after their build-up to the tournament was marred by injuries, poor results and off-field distractions. The defending champions have had a dismal Nations League campaign, just salvaging their place in the top tier at the end of an injury-ravaged month in September.

