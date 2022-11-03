Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Soccer-Messi on World Cup mission in 'Last Dance' for Argentina and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports

TMRW Sports, a tech-focused company co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, announced on Wednesday a star-studded investor group that includes tennis great Serena Williams and seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton. The team of investors also includes four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, three-times tennis Grand Slam winner Andy Murray, Japanese two-way standout Shohei Ohtani of Major League Baseball and two-time women's World Cup champion Alex Morgan.

Soccer-Messi on World Cup mission in 'Last Dance' for Argentina

Lionel Messi has won nearly 40 trophies for club and country in an illustrious career but the Argentine forward's glittering resume has one major omission -- a World Cup winner's medal. The debate over the greatest of all time is one that will never be settled, but there is no doubt the diminutive playmaker is a true great of the modern era with seven Ballons d'Or to his name.

Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit

Rafa Nadal said he does not expect to be in good enough shape to mount a serious challenge at the season-ending ATP Finals after being beaten by Tommy Paul at the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Nadal was up a set and a break against the American but was unable to seal the win, eventually losing 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1.

NBA roundup: Bucks down Pistons again, remain unbeaten

Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up 32 points, 12 rebounds and five steals and the host Milwaukee Bucks tied a franchise record for their best start by downing the Detroit Pistons for the second time in three nights, 116-91 on Wednesday. The Bucks matched the 1971-72 and 2018-19 teams by beginning the season 7-0. The current group retained its status of being the league's only undefeated team.

Soccer-Captain Al Faraj key to Saudi World Cup hopes

Saudi Arabia midfielder Salman Al Faraj has known little but success during his club career with Al Hilal and the 33-year-old will finally be looking for some joy in the green of the national team at the World Cup. Al Faraj has been a key component of a club side that has dominated Asian football throughout the last five years, steering Al Hilal to the Asian Champions League title in 2019 and 2021 while also reaching the final in 2014 and 2017.

Tennis-Sakkari beats Sabalenka to reach last four of WTA Finals

Maria Sakkari fended off a second-set fight back from Aryna Sabalenka to emerge with a 6-2 6-4 victory and reach the semis of the WTA Finals in Fort Worth on Wednesday, while Ons Jabeur overcame a sluggish start to beat Jessica Pegula. Sakkari cruised through the first set and led 3-0 in the second before the hard-hitting Belarusian roared back, winning four straight games to take a 4-3 lead.

Cricket-Finch '70-30' to play in Australia's World Cup crunch match

Australia captain Aaron Finch says he is more likely than not to play in Friday's crunch Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match against Afghanistan, despite suffering a hamstring strain on Tuesday. The hosts and defending champions probably need to win the Group 1 clash at Adelaide Oval to stay in the tournament and Finch said he would not risk playing if he had any doubts about his fitness.

Baseball-Astros' Javier, relievers no-hit Phillies to even World Series

Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to throw just the second no-hitter in World Series history on Wednesday as Houston beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 in Game Four to even up the 'Fall Classic'. Javier went six innings and struck out nine, Bryan Abreu struck out the side in the seventh, and Rafael Montero threw a perfect eighth before Ryan Pressly closed out the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history.

Tennis-Alcaraz makes a winning start in Paris, Nadal, and Medvedev out

World number one Carlos Alcaraz sailed into the Paris Masters third round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Yoshihito Nishioka but Rafa Nadal and Daniil Medvedev both slumped to surprise losses on Wednesday. Nadal, playing his first singles match since the U.S. Open fourth round and becoming a father, won the first set against American Tommy Paul but went down 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1.

Soccer-Man Utd's Casemiro impressed by Ten Hag's 'obsession' with winning

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro said he has been surprised by Erik Ten Hag's obsession with winning, adding that it is a trait he has seen in very few managers. The Brazil midfielder, who joined United from Real Madrid in a deal reported to be worth up to 70 million euros ($68.80 million) in August, previously played under Zinedine Zidane, Rafa Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti at the Spanish side.

