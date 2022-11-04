Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Costa Rica counting on veterans and World Cup experience in Qatar; Cricket-Pakistan focusing on controllable in bid to reach T20 World Cup semis - Shadab and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Costa Rica counting on veterans and World Cup experience in Qatar

Costa Rica were the last team to qualify for the World Cup but the Central American side will travel to Qatar hoping to avoid making a swift exit like they did in Russia four years ago. Playing in their sixth World Cup, Costa Rica are no longer minnows and Luis Fernando Suarez's squad will be expected to do more than just make up the numbers in the 32-team tournament.

Cricket-Pakistan focusing on controllable in bid to reach T20 World Cup semis - Shadab

Pakistan's focus on controlling "the controllable things" helped them keep their faint hopes of reaching the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals alive with a 33-run victory over South Africa on Thursday, all-rounder Shadab Khan said. Pakistan posted 185 for nine against South Africa following spectacular half-centuries from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab.

Soccer Veteran Navas still Costa Rica's number one despite the limited game time

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas's preparations for the World Cup have been far from ideal without any appearances so far for Paris St Germain this season but the national side's captain is the first name on coach Luis Fernando Suarez's teamsheet. Navas has fallen down the pecking order at PSG after the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma while injury kept him out of the team when he was expected to take over from the Italy number one in the Champions League.

Beijing marathoners prep for historic race while keeping COVID at bay

In just his running gear, cap, and wind-resistant glasses, Beijinger Oscar Wu braced the morning chill to meet up with other members of his running club for training ahead of a landmark marathon in the Chinese capital. Over 26,000 runners registered to run the 42.195-km (26.2-mile) route on Nov. 6, in what would be the first Beijing marathon in two years after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

NBA-Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for refusing to disavow anti-Semitism

The Brooklyn Nets on Thursday suspended star guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games, saying that despite holding a second press conference to address a controversial documentary he had still refused to disavow anti-Semitism. Irving has faced heavy criticism since posting a link to the 2018 film on Twitter last week and initially defended doing so during a contentious post-game news conference over the weekend.

Tennis-Alcaraz breezes into Paris quarters, Djokovic also through

World number one Carlos Alcaraz swept aside Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-3 to book his place in the Paris Masters quarter-finals on Thursday and reigning champion Novak Djokovic advanced with a 6-4 6-1 win over Karen Khachanov. Top seed Alcaraz dominated from the outset and dropped just two points on serve in the opening set before fending off a second-set fightback from Bulgarian Dimitrov to close out the match in one hour 12 minutes.

Soccer-Canada look to build a foundation with World Cup appearance

Canada have a seemingly small task in Qatar to improve on their last appearance at the World Cup - score. They have appeared at the finals once before, in 1986, when they crashed out at the group stage with losses to France, Hungary and the Soviet Union and failed to find the net.

Baseball-Astros' Javier, relievers no-hit Phillies to even World Series

Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to throw just the second no-hitter in World Series history on Wednesday as Houston beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 in Game Four to even up the 'Fall Classic'. Javier went six innings and struck out nine, Bryan Abreu struck out the side in the seventh, and Rafael Montero threw a perfect eighth before Ryan Pressly closed out the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history.

Soccer-FIFA pleads with World Cup nations to 'focus on football' in Qatar

FIFA have written to World Cup teams urging them to focus on soccer in Qatar and not let the sport be dragged into ideological or political "battles". The letter from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the governing body's secretary general Fatma Samoura follows a number of protests made by World Cup teams, on issues ranging from LGBTIQ rights to concerns over the treatment of migrant workers.

Soccer-Belgium have all the tools to craft a World Cup trophy win

For many of Belgium's Golden Generation, the World Cup in Qatar represents a last shot at football immortality and victory would be a crowning glory for a side that has no trophies to show for their outstanding talent and huge promise. Many of their leading players are over the age of 30 and only a few will be around for the next World Cup in 2026, so it is now or never for most to turn their bronze medal from four years ago into the coveted gold.

