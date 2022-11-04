Sports News Roundup: Flightline looks to soar into history books at Breeders Cup Classic; Davidson doubles up as Wuhan retain Chinese Super League lead and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Qatar minister slams hypocrisy of people calling for World Cup boycott

People calling for a boycott of the World Cup in Qatar are from a handful of countries that do not represent the rest of the world which is looking forward to the tournament, Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has said. Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup but the small nation has come under intense pressure in recent years for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

Horse racing-Flightline looks to soar into history books at Breeders Cup Classic

Destiny awaits undefeated Flightline at Saturday's Breeders' Cup Classic, with the four-year-old colt who has been compared to Secretariat hoping to produce a performance worthy of the history books at Keeneland. He cemented himself as the leading contender after winning by an astonishing 19 1/4-lengths margin at September's Pacific Classic and is expected to send jaws dropping again over the same 1 1/4-mile distance in Lexington, Kentucky.

Soccer-Davidson doubles up as Wuhan retain Chinese Super League lead

Brazilian striker Davidson struck twice as Wuhan Three Towns handed struggling Guangzhou City a 4-1 defeat to maintain their slim lead over defending champions Shandong Taishan at the top of the Chinese Super League. Nicolae Stanciu and Xie Pengfei were also on target for Pedro Morilla's side as Shandong also won 4-1 against Tianjin Tigers with only goal difference separating the teams.

Soccer-Aubameyang 'excited' for Arsenal reunion, says Potter

Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "excited" for his Arsenal reunion when the two clubs face off in Sunday's London derby but manager Graham Potter wanted the narrative to steer away from the striker as his side seek a morale-boosting victory. Aubameyang fell out with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta last season over disciplinary issues. He was first stripped of the captaincy and had his contract terminated ahead of a February move to Barcelona.

Rugby-Wales flyhalf Biggar leaves Northampton to join Toulon

Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar has left Northampton Saints with immediate effect and joined French side Toulon, the English Premiership club said on Friday. Biggar joined Saints from Ospreys in 2018, making 69 appearances for the club and guiding them to two fourth-placed finishes.

Michael Schumacher's winning Ferrari up for auction in Geneva

The Ferrari driven to five race victories by Michael Schumacher during his World Championship-winning 2003 Formula 1 season is being auctioned next week in Geneva, auction house Sotheby's said on Friday. The red "Chassis 229" Ferrari raced by German world champion driver Schumacher nine times could fetch up to $9.4 million, according to the sellers.

Soccer-Klopp's Liverpool a 'good example' for Spurs, says Conte

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte said he had nothing but respect for what Juergen Klopp has achieved with Liverpool, saying the patience the Anfield side showed with the German is proof managers need time to create title winning teams. Liverpool signed Klopp in 2015 when they were struggling to qualify for the Champions League and he turned things around, leading them to the three finals of Europe's premier club competition, winning the trophy in 2019.

Soccer-England used to pre-tournament injury nightmares in past, just not on this scale

England are no strangers to key injuries casting a shadow over preparations for a major soccer tournament, but this time around, it is the sheer volume of them that is giving coach Gareth Southgate the severest of headaches. David Beckham in 2002 and Wayne Rooney 2006 were both at the peak of their powers going into World Cup tournaments, with England desperate for two talented squads to bring an end to the country's long wait for international football's greatest prize.

Rugby-Argentina limit changes for Sunday's Twickenham test

Argentina will field two new front rowers and have made a switch on the wing in three changes for Sunday's test against England at Twickenham. But coach Michael Cheika, who has been juggling coaching duties with the Rugby League World Cup this week, has stuck with the bulk of the team that lost to South Africa in Durban in the Rugby Championship in their last outing in September.

Motor racing-Brazil prosecutors seek Piquet probe after Lula 'cemetery' comment

Brazilian prosecutors late on Thursday asked local police to open an investigation against Nelson Piquet after a video on social media showed the former Formula One world champion saying President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva belongs "in the cemetery". Prosecutor Paulo Roberto Galvao de Carvalho wrote in a document seen by Reuters that Piquet, a vocal supporter of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, allegedly incited violence against the newly elected president as well as animosity between the armed forces and the country's constitutional powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)