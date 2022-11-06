Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Haaland resumes normal service as City go top, Leeds win thriller; Tennis-Garcia survives three-set epic to reach semis of WTA Finals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Haaland resumes normal service as City go top, Leeds win thriller

Manchester City's Erling Haaland resumed normal service after missing his side's last two games when his stoppage-time penalty gave the 10-man champions a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fulham to move top of the Premier League on Saturday. The Norwegian phenomenon, who came off the bench, took his total to 18 Premier League goals for the season as City overcame having Joao Cancelo sent off in the 26th minute.

Tennis-Garcia survives three-set epic to reach semis of WTA Finals

France's Caroline Garcia survived an epic battle with Daria Kasatkina 4-6 6-1 7-6(5), sending over 42 winners to claim the final spot in the semis of the WTA Finals on Saturday, as world number one Iga Swiatek cruised past American Coco Gauff. The Cincinnati winner had played some of the best tennis of her career this summer, reaching the U.S. Open semi-final, and showed her fighting spirit was intact in Fort Worth, Texas, as she outlasted Kasatkina in a 32-point rally for match point.

Baseball-Astros Pena voted World Series most valuable player

Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena was named the World Series most valuable player on Saturday after his team beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to clinch the Fall Classic. Pena becomes the third rookie to be named World Series MVP joining Florida Marlins Livan Hernandez in 1997 and Larry Sherry with the 1959 Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ice hockey-Ovechkin breaks Howe's record for most goals with one team

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin broke Hall of Famer Gordie Howe's record for the most goals scored with a single National Hockey League (NHL) franchise on Saturday, earning his 787th career goal in the second period against the Arizona Coyotes. The 37-year-old Russian winger whacked a mighty slap shot on a power play past goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka, with assists from team mates Trevor van Riemsdyk and Anthony Mantha, bringing the home crowd to their feet inside Capital One Arena.

Swimming-Ledecky breaks 800m freestyle short-course world record

Ten-times Olympic medallist Katie Ledecky broke her second world record in just over a week on Saturday, beating the all-time women's short-course time in the 800 metres freestyle at the Indianapolis FINA World Cup meeting on Saturday. The American led from the start and finished in 7:57.42, shaving nearly two seconds off the previous mark set by Spain's Mireia Belmonte in 2013.

Cricket-S Africa effectively eliminated after Dutch upset, India in semis

South Africa were effectively eliminated from the T20 World Cup following their 13-run defeat to the Netherlands, who finished their Group 2 campaign with a major upset at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Chasing 159 for victory, South Africa's batting let them down as Temba Bavuma's men finished on 145-8.

NBA-Nike suspends ties with Kyrie Irving, cancels next shoe release

Nike Inc. on Friday suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and canceled its next Irving-branded shoe release in the aftermath of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary. The Nets had already suspended Irving at least five games after he stopped short of fully disavowing the documentary on two occasions. Irving later issued a more fulsome apology late on Thursday for promoting a project he said contained "false anti-Semitic statements."

Baseball-Astros beat Phillies 4-1 to clinch World Series

The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Saturday to claim their second World Series title in six years, taking the best-of-seven series 4-2. Yordan Alvarez powered the Astros to the win with a sixth-inning three-run homer.

Soccer-Hollywood ending as LAFC beat Union in thriller to win MLS Cup

Gareth Bale scored a dramatic equalizer in extra time and backup goalkeeper John McCarthy shut out Philadelphia in a penalty shootout to lead LAFC to their first MLS Cup championship with a thrilling win on Saturday in Los Angeles. Bale, who came on as a late substitute after sitting out the playoffs with a wrist injury, rose up to head a cross from Diego Palacios over Union's Jack Elliott in the 128th minute to level at 3-3.

Tennis-Djokovic fights past Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final against Rune

Reigning Paris Masters champion Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a three-set epic on Saturday to set up a title clash with Holger Rune, who reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final after a comfortable win over Felix Auger-Aliassime. Djokovic won his eighth straight match against Tsitsipas but needed more than two hours to seal a 6-2 3-6 7-6(4) victory, keeping alive a 13-match unbeaten run as well as his hopes of clinching a seventh title in Paris.

