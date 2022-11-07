Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-Rune outlasts Djokovic in Paris to claim first Masters title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown

Rookie Ahmad Gardner broke up Josh Allen's final pass with 33 seconds remaining as the New York Jets rallied for a dramatic 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets (6-3) took their three-point lead after Greg Zuerlein kicked a 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining, capping a 13-play drive where New York ran nine times and forced Buffalo (6-2) to use its three remaining timeouts.

Tennis-Rune outlasts Djokovic in Paris to claim first Masters title

Danish teenager Holger Rune fought back from a set down to beat hot favorite Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-3 7-5 and win his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday. Rune, who beat four other top-10 players in Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the final, will now move into the top 10 when the new rankings are published on Monday.

Tennis-Sabalenka stuns Swiatek to set up WTA Finals showdown with Garcia

Aryna Sabalenka stunned world number one Iga Swiatek 6-2 2-6 6-1 on Sunday to set up a WTA Finals championship showdown with Caroline Garcia after the Frenchwoman cruised past Maria Sakkari in Fort Worth, Texas. Swiatek had not dropped a set at the season-ending tournament but was subdued by the powerful forehand of the Belarusian, who sealed the massive upset with one of her 12 aces before pumping her fist in triumph.

NBA roundup: Cavs down Lakers for 8th straight win

Behind 33 points from Donovan Mitchell and a dominant fourth quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers scored their eighth consecutive win with a 114-100 defeat of the host Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Cleveland trailed throughout the first half on the second installment of a five-game road swing. But after a sluggish start, the Cavaliers settled in and took control in the second half. Los Angeles held an 80-77 lead with less than four minutes to go in the third quarter. Cedi Osman knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer at the 3:28 mark, and Cleveland never trailed again.

Athletics-Kenyans sweep New York City Marathon in punishing heat

Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi survived brutal heat and humidity to win the New York City Marathons on Sunday after Brazilian Daniel Do Nascimento collapsed during the race. Do Nascimento set a blistering pace with a roughly two-minute lead around the halfway point but after mile 20 staggered forward and collapsed, stunning onlookers as police officers ran to assist him. Race officials later said he was okay and had not been taken to the hospital.

Soccer-Referee hands out 10 red cards in fiery Argentine final

World Cup referee Facundo Tello dished out 10 red cards in Argentina's Champions Trophy final on Sunday after Racing Club midfielder Carlos Alcaraz sparked a melee in front of the Boca Juniors fans with his match-winning goal celebration. With the teams level at 1-1 in the final minutes of extra time, Alcaraz directed a header into the corner of the net to win it for Racing.

Soccer-Arsenal return to the top, Salah earns Liverpool win at Spurs

Arsenal ended champions Manchester City's short stay at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday that reinforced their credentials as genuine title challengers. A second-half goal by Brazilian defender Gabriel earned Mikel Arteta's side their 11th win in 13 league games and they have now beaten Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Tennis-'Crazy feeling' to beat Djokovic, says Paris champion Rune

Holger Rune said beating Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final on Sunday was the icing on the cake in a week where he bagged his first Master's title and became the first Danish man to crack the top 10 of the ATP rankings. The 19-year-old rallied from a set down to overcome Djokovic 3-6 6-3 7-5 and deny the Serb a seventh title in the tournament, capping off a spectacular run in which he also beat four other top-10 players.

Soccer-Brazilian Coutinho's World Cup hopes in danger due to muscle injury

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho will miss their next two games and could be out for longer due to a quadriceps injury, manager Unai Emery said, casting doubt on the Brazilian's availability for the World Cup. Coutinho, 30, sealed a permanent switch to Villa from Barcelona in the close season following a successful loan spell but the playmaker has not scored or provided an assist in 12 league matches.

NFL-Brady becomes first QB to reach 100,000 career passing yards

Tom Brady became the first NFL quarterback to reach 100,000 career passing yards, including regular and postseason, on Sunday. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reached his latest milestone with a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

