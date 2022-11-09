Sports News Roundup: Cricket-England's Wood, Malan in doubt for T20 World Cup semi-final v India; 'Qatar is a mistake,' says former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-England's Wood, Malan in doubt for T20 World Cup semi-final v India

England fast bowler Mark Wood and batsman Dawid Malan are injury doubts ahead of Thursday's Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against India, captain Jos Buttler said. Express paceman Wood withdrew from training on Tuesday with the team saying he had "body stiffness", while Malan had a groin strain in the Super 12 win over Sri Lanka.

'Qatar is a mistake,' says former FIFA President Sepp Blatter

Sepp Blatter, the former president of FIFA when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup hosting rights in 2010, told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger "Qatar is a mistake," adding that "the choice was bad." The Qatar decision has been marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and human rights violations since it was first announced.

NBA roundup: Dejounte Murray, Hawks hand Bucks first loss

Dejounte Murray took over the reins for injured Trae Young and finished with 25 points and 11 assists Monday night as the host Atlanta Hawks handed the Milwaukee Bucks their first loss of the season, 117-98. Rookie AJ Griffin, who had 23 points combined in his first five NBA games, came off the bench to score 24, helping the Hawks win their third straight and avenge an earlier loss at Milwaukee.

Netflix explores investing in live sports, bids for streaming rights- WSJ

Netflix Inc is exploring investments in live sports broadcasting and has recently bid for the streaming rights for sports leagues, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company recently bid for the streaming rights for the ATP tennis tour for some European countries, including France and the U.K., but dropped out, the report said.

Boxing-Australia's Fenech awarded world title 31 years after controversial draw

Australian boxing icon Jeff Fenech has been awarded the World Boxing Council's super-featherweight belt 31 years after being denied the title in a controversial draw against Azumah Nelson. A panel of WBC judges reassessed the June 28, 1991 fight at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas which lasted 12 rounds and resulted in Nelson keeping his belt.

LGBT activists protest at FIFA Museum ahead of World Cup in Qatar

A few dozen people protested in front of the FIFA Museum in Zurich on Tuesday to press for the rights of the LGBT+ community ahead of the World Cup hosted by Gulf state Qatar. Some soccer players have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling to the event, especially LGBT+ individuals and women, whom rights groups say Qatari laws discriminate against.

Soccer-Qatar World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is 'damage in the mind'

A Qatar World Cup ambassador has told German television broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality was "damage in the mind", as the Gulf state prepares to host the global tournament in less than two weeks. In an interview filmed in Doha and to be screened later on Tuesday, former Qatari international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality, which is illegal in the conservative Muslim country.

Soccer-United States defender Richards to miss World Cup with a hamstring injury

United States centre-back Chris Richards will miss the World Cup after failing to recover from a hamstring injury in time for the tournament in Qatar, the Crystal Palace defender said on Tuesday. Richards, who appeared in five World Cup qualifying matches for the United States, suffered the injury in September after playing three Premier League games for Palace this season.

Soccer-Haaland not fully recovered from injury, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland is not yet fully recovered from a foot injury and that the striker may sit out their last two games before the season breaks for the World Cup. Haaland missed two matches due to the injury before coming off the bench against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, converting a stoppage-time penalty to secure victory.

Tennis-Kazakhstan down hosts Britain in Billie Jean King Cup finals, Australia win

Kazakhstan began their Billie Jean King Cup finals campaign with victory over hosts Britain on Tuesday while seven-time champions Australia saw off Slovakia in the opening tie. Formerly called the Fed Cup, the event was renamed in honour of American 12-time major winner King and restructured into a 'World Cup of tennis' format concluding with 12 nations competing over one week for the title.

