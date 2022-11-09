Sports News Roundup: Cricket-England's Wood, Malan in doubt for T20 World Cup semi-final v India; NBA roundup: Dejounte Murray, Hawks hand Bucks first loss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-England's Wood, Malan in doubt for T20 World Cup semi-final v India

England fast bowler Mark Wood and batsman Dawid Malan are injury doubts ahead of Thursday's Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against India, captain Jos Buttler said. Express paceman Wood withdrew from training on Tuesday with the team saying he had "body stiffness", while Malan had a groin strain in the Super 12 win over Sri Lanka.

NBA roundup: Dejounte Murray, Hawks hand Bucks first loss

Dejounte Murray took over the reins for injured Trae Young and finished with 25 points and 11 assists Monday night as the host Atlanta Hawks handed the Milwaukee Bucks their first loss of the season, 117-98. Rookie AJ Griffin, who had 23 points combined in his first five NBA games, came off the bench to score 24, helping the Hawks win their third straight and avenge an earlier loss at Milwaukee.

Soccer-Belgium coach Martinez leaving Lukaku decision until last minute

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says striker Romelu Lukaku must be fit enough to play in the group stage at the World Cup or he will not be selected. Martinez will name his squad for Qatar on Thursday and is leaving it as late as possible to make a decision on the Inter Milan forward, who had been sidelined with a hamstring injury and is working his way back to fitness.

Netflix explores investing in live sports, bids for streaming rights- WSJ

Netflix Inc is exploring investments in live sports broadcasting and has recently bid for the streaming rights for sports leagues, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company recently bid for the streaming rights for the ATP tennis tour for some European countries, including France and the U.K., but dropped out, the report said.

LGBT activists protest at FIFA Museum ahead of World Cup in Qatar

A few dozen people protested in front of the FIFA Museum in Zurich on Tuesday to press for the rights of the LGBT+ community ahead of the World Cup hosted by Gulf state Qatar. Some soccer players have raised concerns over the rights of fans traveling to the event, especially LGBT+ individuals and women, whom rights groups say Qatari laws discriminate against.

Soccer-Qatar World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is 'damage in the mind'

A Qatar World Cup ambassador has told German television broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality was "damage in the mind", as the Gulf state prepares to host the global tournament in less than two weeks. In an interview filmed in Doha and to be screened later on Tuesday, former Qatari international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality, which is illegal in the conservative Muslim country.

NHL roundup: Devils top Flames, run win streak to 7 games

Nico Hischier scored the tiebreaking goal with 8:10 left in the third period Tuesday night for the New Jersey Devils, who extended their longest winning streak in more than a decade by edging the Calgary Flames 3-2 in Newark, N.J. The Devils have won seven straight -- their longest winning streak since winning eight straight from Feb. 6-22, 2011. The Flames have lost six straight (0-4-2), their lengthiest skid since losing six straight (0-5-1) from Nov. 9-21, 2019.

'Qatar is a mistake,' says former FIFA President Sepp Blatter

Sepp Blatter, the former president of FIFA when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup hosting rights in 2010, told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger "Qatar is a mistake," adding that "the choice was bad." The Qatar decision has been marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and human rights violations since it was first announced.

Tennis-Kazakhstan down hosts Britain in Billie Jean King Cup finals, Australia win

Kazakhstan began their Billie Jean King Cup finals campaign with victory over hosts Britain on Tuesday while seven-time champions Australia saw off Slovakia in the opening tie. Formerly called the Fed Cup, the event was renamed in honor of American 12-time major winner King and restructured into a 'World Cup of tennis' format concluding with 12 nations competing over one week for the title.

U.S. basketball star Griner on her way to penal colony, lawyers say

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was transferred last week from a detention center outside the Russian capital and is on her way to a penal colony, her legal team said on Wednesday. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested on Feb. 17, a week before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. She was sentenced on Aug. 4 to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)