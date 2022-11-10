Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Honorary Brazilian Hamilton would love a 'home' win; Ex-Yale coach receives 5 months in prison in college admissions scandal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Honorary Brazilian Hamilton would love a 'home' win

Lewis Hamilton would love to celebrate his honorary Brazilian citizenship with a winning return this weekend to Sao Paulo's Interlagos, the circuit where last year he enjoyed one of his greatest victories. Formula One's seven-times world champion is still chasing his first success of the season and to do it in the penultimate race, at the home of his late boyhood idol Ayrton Senna, would be quite something.

Ex-Yale coach receives 5 months in prison in college admissions scandal

A former Yale University women's soccer coach who cooperated with authorities investigating the U.S. college admissions scandal was sentenced on Wednesday to five months in prison for accepting bribes to help parents get their children into the Ivy League school. Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, whose decision to cooperate helped investigators discover the mastermind of the wide-ranging scheme, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf in Boston after pleading guilty in 2019 to conspiracy and fraud charges.

Soccer-Guardiola delighted with Grealish's return to form

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was delighted with Jack Grealish's desire to drive forward with the ball in their 2-0 League Cup win over Chelsea on Wednesday. Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez secured victory for City and took them into the fourth round.

Soccer-Pulisic, McKennie lead American World Cup 'revenge tour' squad

Christian Pulisic headlines a young United States World Cup squad headed to Qatar determined to show they belong on soccer's biggest stage after failing to qualify for the 2018 tournament. Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie made the cut despite lingering concerns over a thigh injury, along with goalkeeper Matt Turner, Lille forward Tim Weah and Inter Miami CF defender DeAndre Yedlin.

Tennis-Badosa leads Spain to victory over Kazakhstan; US, Switzerland win

Paula Badosa won on her Billie Jean King Cup debut as she battled past Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in three sets to secure victory for Spain in the Group C tie on Wednesday, while the United States got their campaign off to a winning start. Badosa, ranked 13th in the world, won 6-2 3-6 6-4 over Rybakina, giving Spain a chance to go into the semi-finals if they win over Britain on Thursday.

Soccer-Costa Rica head to World Cup after home victory over Nigeria

World Cup-bound Costa Rica bid farewell to home fans with a 2-0 victory over Nigeria in a friendly international on Wednesday. Oscar Duarte's seventh-minute goal was followed by a second from Kendall Waston in the 73rd minute against a Nigerian team without any of their overseas-based regulars and made up mainly of members of their Under-23 team.

NHL roundup: Spencer Knight, Panthers blank Hurricanes

Spencer Knight made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Florida Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Wednesday in Sunrise, Fla. It was Knight's third career shutout in 42 games over parts of three NHL seasons. The 40 stops were a season-high for the 21-year-old goalie, and when Carolina pushed back in the third period, Knight was particularly sharp, stopping 18 shots in the final stanza.

Biden expects Russia to get more serious about prisoner swap for Griner

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin will be willing to talk more seriously with Washington about a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. "My hope is, now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about prisoner exchange," Biden told reporters at a press conference.

NBA roundup: Bucks, minus Giannis, top Thunder in 2 OTs

Jevon Carter scored a career-high 36 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 136-132 double-overtime victory over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Carter shot 15 of 27 from the field, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Milwaukee's Brook Lopez added 24 points and 13 rebounds. Grayson Allen scored four of his 18 points in the second overtime, all free throws on back-to-back possessions in the closing seconds to help the Bucks stretch their lead to six and put the game away.

