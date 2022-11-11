Sports News Roundup: NFL-Attorney General sues Commanders owner Snyder, NFL for deceiving fans; Cricket-'Clueless' India hammered at home after World Cup 'humiliation' and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Attorney General sues Commanders owner Snyder, NFL for deceiving fans

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has filed a civil lawsuit against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the team, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell for colluding to deceive people about an investigation into the team's toxic workplace culture in a bid to protect its profits. The NFL fined the Commanders $10 million last year after an independent investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson found numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment, but the full report was never released.

Cricket-'Clueless' India hammered at home after World Cup 'humiliation'

Local media, fans and former cricketers did not hold back after India were dumped out of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday, with Rohit Sharma's side labelled "clueless" and "out of their depth" following the 10-wicket defeat by England. England openers Alex Hales (86) and skipper Jos Buttler (80) chased down 169 for victory with four overs to spare, prolonging India's hunt for a second title to add to their victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Soccer-World Cup 2022: full list of 26-man squads playing in FIFA tournament

Following is a list of players who have been called up for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar. AUSTRALIA

Soccer-Brazil to clinch sixth World Cup in Qatar - market analysts

Brazil are tipped to claim the World Cup for the sixth time in the tournament that kicks off Nov. 20 in Qatar, according to a Reuters poll that last successfully predicted the champions in 2010. The global survey of 135 football-following market analysts worldwide agreed with the bookmakers that Brazil would triumph for the first time since 2002.

NBA roundup: Jimmy Butler lifts Heat past Hornets in OT

Jimmy Butler posted 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the host Miami Heat to a 117-112 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Butler also made 13 of 15 free throws, including going 1-for-1 in an overtime period that saw the Heat go 9-for-9 from the line.

Tennis-Australia, Britain reach Billie Jean King Cup semis, Canada thump Italy

Australia became the first team to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals after brushing aside Belgium on Thursday and they will face Britain in the last four in Glasgow. Storm Sanders dispatched Alison van Uytvanck 6-2 6-2 and Ajla Tomljanovic rallied from a set and a break down before Elise Mertens retired injured trailing 4-6 6-4 3-0 to earn Australia their second Group B win.

Cricket-Pakistan drawing inspiration from '92 win over England: Hayden

Pakistan have soaked up stories from the landmark 1992 Cricket World Cup final win over England in the lead up to Sunday's Twenty20 decider and hope to share their own tales of triumph in years to come, team mentor Matthew Hayden said on Friday. Imran Khan's side beat England by 22 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in that 50-overs tournament to claim their first World Cup trophy in a landmark moment for Pakistan cricket.

Soccer-Former FIFA head Blatter says Iran should be barred from World Cup

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter thinks Iran should be barred from the World Cup amid widespread protests in the Islamic Republic sparked by the death of a woman in the custody of morality police, a Swiss paper quoted him on Friday as saying. "Iran should be excluded from the World Cup," the Blick tabloid reported, saying Blatter at a talk at its publisher's headquarters had demanded harsh consequences and that he would have removed Iran from competition had he still been in charge.

Cricket-Bleak Melbourne forecast puts T20 World Cup final under a cloud

England and Pakistan's staff will be poring over weather charts as well as tactics in the lead up to the Twenty20 World Cup final, with a gloomy forecast threatening to scupper the decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Heavy rain is expected on Sunday's match-day and also the reserve day on Monday as a multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon continues to drench much of eastern Australia.

NBA-Nets' Irving is not anti-Semitic, says NBA Commissioner Silver

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he met with Kyrie Irving earlier this week and that he did not believe the Brooklyn Nets guard was anti-Semitic, Yahoo Sports reported on Thursday. Irving was heavily criticized for promoting a film that the seven-time All-Star has since said contained "false anti-Semitic statements".

(With inputs from agencies.)