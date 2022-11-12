Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner savoured a rare moment of success as his Formula One backmarkers pulled off an astonishing first pole position with Kevin Magnussen at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Friday. The Italian, whose direct approach and colourful language has made him a cult hero for millions through the popular Netflix 'Drive to Survive' docu-series, reacted in typical fashion.

NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing

The Miami Heat's home arena will no longer be named for crypto exchange FTX after it filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Friday, and the basketball team said it was looking for a new naming sponsor for the building. FTX and about 130 of its companies entered voluntary bankruptcy proceedings in an abrupt fall from grace for a company that was once a darling of the crypto industry.

Motor racing-Magnussen takes stunning first F1 pole for Haas in Brazil

Kevin Magnussen took a sensational first Formula One pole position, in his 100th race for the Haas team, after a weather-affected qualifying for Saturday's sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The Dane was on top when George Russell spun and beached his Mercedes into the gravel at Interlagos, bringing out the red flags to halt the session with eight minutes remaining and rain falling.

Soccer-FIFA to set up new performance analysis service for World Cup

FIFA will share in-depth match data, graphics and video from every World Cup match in Qatar with all participating teams as well as supporters and media through a new performance analysis service announced on Friday. The service, led by FIFA's chief of global football development Arsene Wenger and developed by the world governing body's High Performance team, will offer insight on 11 metrics including expected goals, possession control and phases of play.

Motor racing-Leclerc qualifies 10th after Ferrari tyre blunder

Ferrari added another blunder to a season's list of errors on Friday when they sent Charles Leclerc into a pole position shootout in Brazil with different tyres to everyone else. The gamble on the weather backfired and the unhappy Monegasque qualified 10th for Saturday's Sao Paulo sprint race after red flags and rain at Interlagos left him with no lap time on the board from the final phase.

Ice hockey-NHL, NHLPA unable to host 2024 World Cup of Hockey, eye 2025

The National Hockey League (NHL) and its players' association (NHLPA) said on Friday they would be unable to put on the World Cup of Hockey in 2024 as hoped and would instead aim to hold the tournament in February 2025. The eight-team international tournament is held at irregular intervals and has occurred three times previously, with the United States winning the inaugural event in 1996 and Canada coming out on top in 2004 and 2016.

Soccer-Injured Al-Faraj in Saudi Arabia World Cup squad

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard named Al-Hilal midfielder Salman Al-Faraj in his 26-man squad for the World Cup, despite sustaining a shoulder injury in a friendly on Sunday. Al-Faraj, the national team captain, was taken off at halftime during Saudi Arabia's 1-0 win over Iceland, but he will be fit for the tournament, Renard said.

Tennis-Swiss beat Canada, Czechs trounce Americans to reach BJK Cup semi-finals

Switzerland face the Czech Republic in the last four of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals as Viktorija Golubic and Belinda Bencic claimed singles victories against Canada, while Marketa Vondrousova and Katerina Siniakova sent off 18-times champions United States on Friday. Golubic hit back to beat former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 2-6 6-3 6-4 before Bencic beat Leylah Fernandez 6-0 7-5 to give last year's runners-up an unassailable lead.

Swimming-Italy's Zazzeri paints swimming pool as he longs for return to water

You can keep Lorenzo Zazzeri out of the water but you cannot take the water out of Lorenzo Zazzeri, as the Olympic silver medallist likes to paint swimming pools as he recovers from the complications of an anaphylactic shock suffered over the summer. The 28-year-old, who was part of Italy's 4x100m freestyle relay team at last year's Tokyo Olympics, has focused on painting having signed up for art school, using the canvas to express his desire of returning to his beloved pool.

Rugby-France blank Canada to claim another World Cup bronze

France ran in five tries to thrash Canada 36-0 in the women's World Cup third-place playoff at Eden Park on Saturday and secure the bronze medal for the seventh time in nine editions of the tournament. Winger Marine Menager scored two tries and lock Madoussou Fall, outstanding scrumhalf Pauline Bourdon and prop Annaelle Deshaye also crossed as France ruthlessly took apart the 2014 runners-up.

