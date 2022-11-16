Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australia fly in Tilio to World Cup, Boyle in doubt; Cricket-England may not be at best for Australia ODIs: Buttler and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Australia fly in Tilio to World Cup, Boyle in doubt

Australia have flown Melbourne City winger Marco Tilio to Qatar as injury cover at the World Cup with Martin Boyle a doubt for the France opener with a knee problem. Scotland-based Boyle is one of Graham Arnold's first-choice forwards but did not train with the squad on Tuesday.

Cricket-England may not be at best for Australia ODIs: Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler said his team may struggle to fire up for the ODI series against Australia after only a few days' rest in the wake of their T20 World Cup triumph. England, who beat Pakistan in the final in Melbourne on Sunday, meet Australia at Adelaide Oval on Thursday in the first of three one-dayers, a series with nothing major at stake for either team.

Soccer-No January signings for Barca due to financial fair play, says Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that the club may not be able to sign players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga's financial fair play rules. Barca's accounts are "healthy" again, Laporta said, with an expected income this season of 1.23 billion euros ($1.27 billion) and a budgeted profit of 274 million.

NBA roundup: Kings hang 153 points in rout of Nets

Terence Davis amassed a game-high and season-best 31 points off the bench and teamed with Kevin Huerter for 12 of Sacramento's 20 3-pointers Tuesday night, propelling the Kings to a 153-121 thrashing of the visiting Brooklyn Nets. Huerter finished with 19 points, Domantas Sabonis 17, Harrison Barnes 16, Malik Monk 15, De'Aaron Fox 14 and Trey Lyles 12 as the Kings won for the fourth straight time after a 3-6 start to the season. The 153 points were the most scored by a Kings team since 154 against the Philadelphia 76ers in January 1993.

NHL roundup: Devils dump Habs for 10th straight win

Jack Hughes scored a pair of second-period goals Tuesday night for the red-hot New Jersey Devils, who won their 10th straight game by cruising past the host Montreal Canadiens 5-1. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves for the Devils, whose winning streak is the third longest in franchise history and the longest since an 11-game run from March 28 to April 18, 2006. The club's all-time mark is a 13-game streak in 2001.

Soccer-Iran players can protest at World Cup says coach Queiroz

Iran's players are free to join in the protests sweeping their country over women's rights while they are playing at the World Cup in Qatar but must do so within the rules of the tournament, national team coach Carlos Queiroz said on Tuesday. The rights activist HRANA news agency said 344 people have been killed and 15,280 arrested over the last two months of nationwide protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.

Soccer-New York City reaches deal to build soccer stadium - source

New York City officials have reached an agreement to build the city's first professional soccer stadium in Queens, a person with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday. The 25,000-seat stadium will be home for Major League Soccer's New York City Football Club and is set to be completed in 2027.

Basketball-Humphries becomes first player to come out as gay in Australia's NBL

Melbourne United centre Isaac Humphries became Australia's first active male professional basketballer to come out as gay on Wednesday, expressing relief at putting behind him "extremely dark times" when he struggled with his sexuality. The 24-year-old, a former U.S. college player with the University of Kentucky, broke the news to his team mates on Wednesday in a video posted on Melbourne United's social media.

Soccer-Depay fit for World Cup but might not start Netherlands' opening game

Netherlands striker Memphis Depay has declared himself fit for the World Cup, alleviating concerns that he might miss the tournament in Qatar, although he is not certain to start their first game on Monday. Depay trained with the team, who put in a session on Tuesday just hours after arriving in Qatar for the tournament, having struggled with a hamstring injury for two months.

Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1

Rafa Nadal was eliminated from the ATP Finals as Casper Ruud beat American Taylor Fritz in their round-robin match in Turin on Tuesday, which also guaranteed that teenager Carlos Alcaraz would end the year as world number one. Spaniard Nadal needed to win the tournament to take the rankings top spot from compatriot Alcaraz, but straight-set losses to Fritz on Sunday and Felix Auger-Aliassime earlier on Tuesday left him needing Ruud to lose in straight sets to keep his hopes alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)