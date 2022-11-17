Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect; Cricket-Lara on panel to review Windies' T20 World Cup flop and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect

The International Paralympic Committee voted to suspend the National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) of Russia and Belarus with immediate effect, placing their para-athletes' hopes of competing at the 2024 Paralympics in jeopardy. Athletes from the two countries had previously been barred from competing in the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics in March over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus has been a staging area.

Cricket-Lara on panel to review Windies' T20 World Cup flop

West Indies great Brian Lara has been named on a three-person panel to review the Caribbeans' flop at the T20 World Cup in Australia. The twice champions made their earliest exit since the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, failing to reach the Super 12 phase after insipid qualifying losses to Ireland and Scotland.

Tennis-Ruthless Djokovic crushes Rublev to reach last four in Turin

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the last four of the ATP Finals with a 6-4 6-1 defeat of Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas ended Daniil Medvedev's hopes of winning the season-ending championships in Turin on Wednesday. After the first nine games went with serve, Djokovic switched on the afterburners to outclass Rublev.

Soccer-Ronaldo interview is not a distraction for Portugal, coach Santos says

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview has not been a distraction in the changing room as they prepare for a friendly against Nigeria in Lisbon on Thursday, the team's last match before they travel to Qatar for the World Cup. Asked if Ronaldo's comments about his club Manchester United had had an impact on his team as they prepare for the World Cup, Santos said what happened with his highest-profile player has nothing to do with the national squad.

Soccer-Sweden grab 2-1 win over World Cup-bound Mexico

A goal and an assist from Mattias Svanberg led Sweden to a 2-1 win over Mexico who failed to secure a confidence-boosting victory on Wednesday in their last game before the World Cup in Qatar. Sweden took the lead in the 54th minute when Svanberg dribbled past several opponents and crossed from the left for midfielder Marcus Rohden to slot the ball home.

Soccer Ronaldo says he was close to joining Man City

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he was close to signing for bitter rivals Manchester City last year but former manager Alex Ferguson asked him not to. Ronaldo said Ferguson persuaded him to re-join United for a second spell at Old Trafford when he moved from Juventus in August, 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.

Soccer-FIFA to crack down on online discrimination during World Cup

FIFA is launching a new service to crack down on hate speech and discrimination online during the World Cup, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday. The Social Media Protection Service will stop players seeing abusive messages when they log on to their phones in dressing rooms minutes after matches.

Soccer-Argentina's World Cup squad could change, says boss Scaloni

Argentina's 26-man squad could change with less than a week to go before their World Cup opener as some players are not fully fit, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday after their 5-0 friendly win over the United Arab Emirates. Defender Cristian Romero and forwards Nicolas Gonzalez, Alejandro Gomez and Paulo Dybala were left out for Argentina's last warm-up match in Abu Dhabi, with all four recovering after feeling "some discomfort", the coach said.

Motor racing-Hamilton has one last shot to avoid first winless season

Lewis Hamilton has one more chance to avoid his first Formula One season without a win and it comes on Sunday in the place where last year he suffered one of the biggest blows of his career. The return to Abu Dhabi, where in 2021 Hamilton missed a record eighth title after a controversial late change to the safety car procedure while he was leading, offers the opportunity to end 2022 on a high.

Golf-U.S. captain Johnson seeks formula for rare Ryder Cup win in Europe

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson said on Wednesday he learned a lot in his 2018 debut as vice-captain but added that tinkering with the gameplan is no guarantee his team will leave Rome next year celebrating a rare triumph in Europe. Europe's home dominance improved to six consecutive Ryder Cup victories following with their 2018 win outside Paris where twice major champion Johnson served as one of Jim Furyk's vice captains.

(With inputs from agencies.)