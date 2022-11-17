Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect; Cricket-Shastri tells India to pick new T20 captain, follow England template and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect

The International Paralympic Committee voted to suspend the National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) of Russia and Belarus with immediate effect, placing their para-athletes' hopes of competing at the 2024 Paralympics in jeopardy. Athletes from the two countries had previously been barred from competing in the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics in March over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus has been a staging area.

Cricket-Shastri tells India to pick new T20 captain, follow England template

India need to appoint a new Twenty20 captain and follow England's template to revive their fortunes in that format, former head coach Ravi Shastri said on Thursday. Rohit Sharma, 35, remains India all-format captain but the team's defeat in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia has prompted calls to inject fresh blood into the side.

Top 25 roundup: No. 11 Texas thrashes No. 2 Gonzaga

Tyrese Hunter scored a game-high 26 points Wednesday night and No. 11 Texas connected on 13 3-pointers in a 93-74 blowout of No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin, Texas. Marcus Carr added 16 points and seven assists for the Longhorns (3-0), while Dylan Disu netted 12 points.

NBA roundup: Late trey lifts Thunder over Wizards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capped a 42-point performance by draining a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder to a 121-120 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Gilgeous-Alexander's heroics came on the heels of Bradley Beal sinking a fadeaway jumper near the baseline that gave Washington a 120-118 lead with 6.7 seconds remaining. Gilgeous-Alexander also had seven assists and six rebounds.

Golf-Rahm hopes Garcia's LIV switch won't tarnish legacy

Former U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm said he hopes compatriot Sergio Garcia's legacy will not be tarnished by his decision to join the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. Spaniard Garcia, who has 16 wins on the DP World Tour and has been on the winning European team six times in 10 Ryder Cup appearances, was one of the first golfers to join LIV earlier this year.

Soccer-Denmark believe protests have changed Qatari attitudes

Danish football's protest against Qatar's human rights record has delivered results, with conditions for migrant workers improving because of the international focus, Danish Football Association chief Jakob Jensen said on Thursday. Denmark has been vocal in highlighting alleged abuse of workers' rights in Qatar ahead of their participation the World Cup, previously protesting with messages on their training kit and now blackening their team badge on their kit for the tournament.

Soccer-Dortmund striker Haller to undergo surgery on tumour

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller said he will undergo further surgery as part of ongoing treatment for a testicular tumour that has kept the player sidelined. The 28-year-old Ivory Coast forward had surgery earlier this year after discovering the tumour while at a training camp in July, and has been undergoing chemotherapy in recent months.

Motor racing-Hulkenberg to replace 'disappointed' Schumacher at Haas

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will make a full-time Formula One comeback at Haas next season after the U.S.-owned team announced him on Thursday as a replacement for younger compatriot Mick Schumacher. Haas opted for experience over youth with the 35-year-old veteran, who has started 181 F1 races without once standing on the podium, joining 30-year-old Danish driver Kevin Magnussen in the lineup.

NHL roundup: Trevor Moore's first career hat trick carries Kings

Trevor Moore scored all three goals for the visiting Los Angeles Kings in a 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. It was the first hat trick of Moore's five-year NHL career and just his third multigoal game.

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was granted bail in Sydney on Thursday, reversing an earlier decision in the case of the alleged sexual assault of a woman while on tour in Australia for the T20 World Cup The now-suspended batsman appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre court via video link from Parklea Correctional Centre, reported the Sydney Morning Herald, where he had been in custody since being refused bail on Nov. 7.

