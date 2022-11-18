Sports News Roundup: Brittney Griner taken to penal colony in Russia's Mordovia region - lawyers; Brittney Griner taken to penal colony in Russia's Mordovia region - lawyers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Brittney Griner taken to penal colony in Russia's Mordovia region - lawyers

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been taken to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia, her lawyers said in a statement on Thursday. Reuters had earlier reported the transfer, citing a source familiar with the case. In August, Griner was sentenced to nine years on drugs charges following her arrest at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

Soccer-Senegal's Mane ruled out of World Cup

Senegal forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar in a crushing blow to his team's chances after officials confirmed on Thursday he would need surgery on a leg injury sustained in the run-up to the tournament. Mane had been a doubt for the west African side after injuring his right fibula playing for German club Bayern Munich.

Baseball-Yankees' Judge named AL MVP, Cardinals Goldschmidt takes NL honors

Slugger Aaron Judge was named MVP of MLB's American League after producing a history making season with the New York Yankees while the St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt came through a crowded field to take the National League award on Thursday. There was little doubt Judge would collect the honor after vaulting himself into the pantheon of baseball greats when he broke Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record, smashing 62 homers in the regular season.

Baseball-Ohtani says he wants to play in 2023 World Baseball Classic

Two-way standout Shohei Ohtani of Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Angels said on Thursday he wants to play for Team Japan at next year's World Baseball Classic. Ohtani took to Instagram to say he has contacted Team Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama of his desire to play in the tournament for the first time in his career.

Tennis-Nadal excited about Australian Open title defence

Rafa Nadal ended his season on a high on Thursday after a difficult few months and said he was excited about the prospect of defending his Australian Open crown in January. The 36-year-old produced some vintage tennis to beat Casper Ruud 7-5 7-5 in his final group match at the ATP Finals and while it came too late to save him, he was happy with his level.

Soccer-Infantino to serve another four-year term as FIFA President

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will serve another four-year term at the helm of world soccer's governing body after emerging as the only candidate for the next election in March. Infantino, who has received widespread backing from confederations and national associations, was the only name submitted by the Wednesday deadline, FIFA said on Thursday.

Tennis-Fritz reaches semis, Nadal signs off with win in Turin

American Taylor Fritz outlasted Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets and Rafa Nadal avoided matching his worst-ever losing sequence with a 7-5 7-5 victory over Norway's Casper Ruud in round-robin play at the ATP Finals on Thursday. In a clash of tournament debutantes, neither Fritz nor Auger-Aliassime could make inroads on the other's serve but in the first set tiebreaker, the Canadian's normally solid backhand began to misfire and a forehand error put Fritz out ahead.

Soccer-Ronaldo felt 'provoked' by Man Utd boss Ten Hag in Spurs win

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he regretted leaving early during a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur last month, but added that his decision to walk off came because he felt "provoked" by manager Erik ten Hag. Last month, Ten Hag said Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in the 2-0 home win over Spurs before walking down the tunnel with a few minutes of the match remaining. Ronaldo was then left out of the squad that faced Chelsea the following Saturday.

Soccer-Yedlin the only link to U.S. World Cup past

As the only player on the United States roster with any World Cup experience, DeAndre Yedlin has been a man in demand around the American locker room as the team prepare to take on Wales in their tournament opener. With the U.S. having failed to qualify for the 2018 showcase tournament in Russia coach Gregg Berhalter did not have a large pool of experience to dip into.

Soccer-World Cup 2022: Which major football players are missing FIFA tournament?

Following is a list of players who have been ruled out or are doubtful for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup through injury. PAUL POGBA (FRANCE)

(With inputs from agencies.)