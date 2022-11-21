Sports News Roundup: Golf-Ko wins LPGA Player of the Year, final title as a single lady; NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving returns, helps Nets top Grizzlies and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Ko wins LPGA Player of the Year, final title as a single lady

Former world number one Lydia Ko showered herself in early wedding presents as she secured the LPGA's season-ending title, the tour's Player of the Year award and a big winner's cheque in her last tournament before tying the knot. Ko's two-stroke win at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida on Sunday left her with three titles for the season, her best haul since 2016, when the New Zealander dominated the women's game as a teenage colossus.

NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving returns, helps Nets top Grizzlies

Kevin Durant scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half and the host Brooklyn Nets pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 127-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night in Kyrie Irving's return from a team-imposed suspension. Irving was the focal point of controversy for posting a link to an anti-Semitic film on Oct. 27 and was handed at least a five-game suspension when he did not apologize following a contentious media session at practice on Nov. 3. He finished with 14 points while logging 26 minutes after sitting out the past eight games.

NBA-Nets guard Irving available to play Sunday after the eight-game ban, team says

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will be available to play at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, ending a team-imposed eight-game suspension for sharing anti-Semitic content on social media. The seven-time NBA All-Star on Saturday issued his most direct apology since he was handed the suspension on Nov. 3, telling local sports network SNY that he had been on a "learning journey" and was not anti-Semitic.

Top 25 roundup: Rasir Bolton helps No. 2 Gonzaga defeat No. 4 Kentucky

Rasir Bolton scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half to help No. 2 Gonzaga post an 88-72 victory over No. 4 Kentucky on Sunday night at Spokane, Wash. Drew Timme added 22 points and Julian Strawther had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Gonzaga (3-1). Anton Watson added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who never trailed.

Factbox-Soccer-Morocco v Croatia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Morocco play Croatia in the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. When: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1300 local (1000 GMT/0500 ET)

NFL roundup: Joe Burrow helps Bengals get revenge vs. Steelers

Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals avenged a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 37-30 win. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and a pair of interceptions. Three of his scoring strikes went to backup running back Samaje Perine, who entered the game for good early in the third quarter after starter Joe Mixon departed with a concussion.

In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen

Taking selfies from the stands and sitting on the grassy pitch, thousands of migrant workers gathered in a Doha stadium to watch the opening match of the first World Cup in the Middle East. The special fan zone set up at the industrial area on the city's outskirts includes a stadium with a giant TV screen and another big screen set up outside for an overflow crowd. It sits adjacent to several worker camps where many of Qatar's hundreds of thousands of low-income laborers live.

Soccer-Ecuador's 'Superman' Valencia should be fit for the Netherlands game

Enner Valencia, Ecuador's all-time top scorer and hero of their opening game win over World Cup hosts Qatar, should be fit for their second Group A game against the Netherlands on Friday, according to his coach. The 33-year-old, who lived up to fans' nickname of "Superman" with both goals in the South Americans' 2-0 win on Sunday night, limped off in the second half, triggering fears his tournament might be over despite the blistering start.

Soccer-Valencia double helps Ecuador cruise past hosts Qatar in World Cup opener

Ecuador eased past World Cup debutants Qatar 2-0 on Sunday with first-half goals from veteran striker Enner Valencia in a one-sided affair that was the first opening game defeat for a host nation in the tournament's history. Ecuador's all-time top scorer, nicknamed "Superman" at home, scored an early penalty and added a well-taken 31st-minute header to give the South Americans a commanding first-half lead as the home side froze with the enormity of the occasion.

Soccer-Germany gearing up to handle pressure in group opener against Japan

Germany go into their World Cup Group E opener against Japan on Wednesday knowing that this one game could potentially make or break their tournament hopes. With 2010 world champions Spain awaiting next, the Germans cannot afford any slip-up against the Japanese and risk a potential early exit again.

