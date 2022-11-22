Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-That's just how F1 is, says Hulkenberg on Schumacher's exit; Soccer-Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-That's just how F1 is, says Hulkenberg on Schumacher's exit

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg showed little sympathy on Monday for Mick Schumacher after replacing his younger compatriot at the Haas Formula One team next season. Haas announced last week at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that Hulkenberg, 35, would be making a comeback to replace the 23-year-old at the U.S.-owned team.

Soccer-Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was physically ready for the World Cup in Qatar and that it will be a special occasion as his side are one of the favorites in what is likely to be his last appearance in the global tournament. "I feel very good physically, I think I'm in a great moment, both personally and physically and I don't have any problems," Messi, who did light training away from his teammates on Saturday, told a news conference on Monday.

The soccer-Halftime switch helps Wales snatch U.S. draw with late Bale penalty

Wales' talisman Gareth Bale scored a late penalty as they rallied in the second half to secure a 1-1 draw with the United States in an enthralling World Cup Group B clash at a raucous Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Monday. It was the proverbial game of two halves as the U.S. went into the break with a deserved 1-0 advantage handed to them following a superb finish by Timothy Weah, the son of former World Player of the Year and current Liberia president George.

Cricket-Backyard horseplay with former school teacher led to Maxwell's bad break

Glenn Maxwell said a bit of backyard horseplay with an old schoolteacher at a house party in Melbourne led to the broken leg that wiped out the Australian all-rounder's summer. The hard-hitting batsman suffered a broken tibula in his left leg in the incident and underwent surgery earlier this month to reset the bone. He may be sidelined for up to three months.

Soccer-Seven European World Cup captains ditch OneLove armband following FIFA pressure

The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark will not wear 'OneLove' armbands at the World Cup under pressure from FIFA, their associations said in a joint statement on Monday. FIFA has threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing the multi-colored armband which was introduced to support diversity and inclusion.

Soccer-'The best timing is my timing', says Cristiano Ronaldo about his interview

Cristiano Ronaldo believes his explosive TV interview, in which the Manchester United forward said he had been betrayed by the club and was being forced out, had not been a distraction in Portugal changing room in the World Cup. The Portugal captain said that he is not worried about how his actions will impact the squad, adding that he feels great about their chances of winning the World Cup.

Soccer-Dutch stage winning return to World Cup with 2-0 victory over Senegal

Three-time World Cup finalists Netherlands returned to the biggest international stage after an eight-year absence, beating Senegal 2-0 on Monday in their Group A match with late goals from Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaassen. The Dutch, who had failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, have now gone 16 games without defeat since coach Louis van Gaal took over for a third time, making him the most successful Dutch coach with 38 wins, surpassing Dick Advocaat.

Soccer-U.S. journalist says he was detained at World Cup over rainbow shirt

A U.S. journalist said he was briefly detained on Monday when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community in a country where same-sex relations are illegal. Grant Wahl, a former Sports Illustrated journalist who now has his own website, said World Cup security denied him entry to the United States' opener against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan and asked him to take his shirt off.

Soccer-Argentina are not obliged to win World Cup, says Scaloni

Argentina have no obligation to win the World Cup, coach Lionel Scaloni said ahead of their opener against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, adding that it was mere details that will decide who will become the champions. Argentina won the 2021 Copa America but despite always being one of the World Cup favorites they have not lifted football's most precious trophy in the last 36 years.

NBA champion Golden State Warriors are sued over FTX collapse

The Golden State Warriors were sued on Monday by an FTX customer who accused the reigning National Basketball Association champions of fraudulently promoting the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Elliott Lam, a Canadian citizen and Hong Kong resident, filed his proposed class-action lawsuit in San Francisco federal court on behalf of "thousands, if not millions" of people outside the United States who traded on FTX's platform.

