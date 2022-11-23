Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club; Golf-Woods wins Player Impact Program, collects $15 million bonus and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club. An explosive interview with TalkTV this month -- in which Ronaldo also said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag -- had put him on shaky ground at the club he rejoined in August 2021 after winning eight major trophies with them from 2003-2009.

Golf-Woods wins Player Impact Program, collects $15 million bonus

Tiger Woods has won the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program (PIP) for a second consecutive year and with it the $15 million bonus given to the winner, according to results obtained by Reuters on Tuesday. Woods has played only nine rounds of golf across three majors in 2022 but remains the game's top draw as defined by the PIP, which measures a player's popularity based on five criteria like media mentions and broadcast exposure.

Soccer-France beat Australia 4-1 in opener as Giroud equals scoring record

France started their World Cup title defense in style with a 4-1 comeback win against Australia on Tuesday, with Olivier Giroud scoring two goals to become Les Bleus' joint all-time top scorer. Giroud netted before and after the break to take his tally to 51 goals, matching Thierry Henry's mark. He scored either side of a Kylian Mbappe goal after Adrien Rabiot had leveled for France following Craig Goodwin's shock early opener.

NCAA not liable in widow's $55 million concussion liability suit, jury says

The National Collegiate Athletic Association on Tuesday beat a $55 million lawsuit brought by the widow of a former University Southern California linebacker who said the organization failed to adequately protect her husband from concussions. A jury in California state court ruled against Alana Gee on her claims that the NCAA failed to take reasonable precautions around concussions and educate players on the dangers of repeated head collisions. Her husband, Matthew Gee, played at USC from 1988 to 1992 and died in 2018 after allegedly suffering from the brain condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Soccer-Wounded Argentina must put Saudi trauma behind them

Lionel Messi's Argentina must put aside injured pride after a shock defeat by Saudi Arabia and summon the fighting spirit of their similarly-bruised 1990 predecessors if they want to bring home the World Cup for the third time. Messi's fifth and final attempt to match Diego Maradona's immortality among Argentinians by winning football's greatest prize could not have started worse, with Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to the Saudis one of the tournament's biggest upsets.

Tennis-Thompson, De Minaur send Australia into Davis Cup semi-finals

Alex de Minaur secured Australia's semi-final place at the Davis Cup Finals on Tuesday, overcoming Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 5-7 6-3 6-4 after Jordan Thompson beat Tallon Griekspoor 4-6 7-5 6-3 in Malaga. The 28-times champions will face either six-times winners Spain or Croatia for a place in Sunday's final.

Top 25 roundup: No. 10 Creighton, No. 14 Arizona reach Maui final

Ryan Nembhard scored 25 points to lead four Bluejays in double figures as No. 10 Creighton held on for a 90-87 victory over the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday in Lahaina, Hawaii. Creighton will face No. 14 Arizona in the championship game on Wednesday. Arkansas will play No. 17 San Diego State in the third-place game.

NBA roundup: Sixers shake Nets, spoil Ben Simmons' return

Tobias Harris shook off a minor ankle scare early in the third quarter to score a season-high 24 points as the short-handed 76ers beat the visiting Brooklyn Nets 115-106 on Tuesday night in Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia. Harris, who had missed the previous two games with a sore left hip, appeared to get injured again when he grabbed his right ankle in pain in the opening minute of the third after colliding with Kevin Durant under the rim after missing a short jumper. After getting the ankle taped up, Harris scored 18 of his 24 points. He hit 10 of 21 shots as the Sixers shot 43.4 percent and survived allowing 55 percent.

Soccer-Ronaldo's exit from Man Utd best for both parties - Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand said the departure of his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United could have been handled better by both club and player but that the decision was "best for both parties". The Portugal international was on shaky ground at the club due to an explosive interview with TalkTV this month in which he said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

Golf-Worse for wear, Warne upstaged the pros at Dunhill: Fox

Shane Warne will always be remembered for his cricket but New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox holds a special memory of the spin-bowling great upstaging the professionals at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Fox teamed up with amateur Warne several times at the pro-am in St. Andrews and finished runner-up with the legspinner in the team component last year.

