Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as F1 test and third driver; Soccer-Where will Cristiano Ronaldo go next? Former Manchester United player's options and more

Motor racing-Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as F1 test and third driver

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will be Red Bull's test and third driver next season, the championship-winning Formula One team said on Wednesday. Ricciardo raced for Red Bull from 2014 to the end of 2018 after two years at sister team Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) and returns from McLaren, where he struggled to match team mate Lando Norris.

Soccer-Where will Cristiano Ronaldo go next? Former Manchester United player's options

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United on Tuesday after a controversial interview in which he said he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag. With the January transfer window close, what is his next move? WHAT HAS RONALDO SAID?

Soccer-European teams considering legal options in 'OneLove' armband dispute

The seven countries that were prevented by FIFA from wearing 'OneLove' armbands during the World Cup in Qatar are jointly considering their legal options, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday. Global soccer governing body FIFA threatened to book any player wearing the armband, which was introduced to support diversity and inclusion.

Soccer-U.S. team forsake Thanksgiving to focus on England

Matt Turner's Thanksgiving usually involves turkey dinner and all the trimmings with his family back in Park Ridge, New Jersey but this year will be a little different. While the United States shuts down on Thursday, goalkeeper Turner and his U.S. teammates will be busy preparing for their showdown with England at the World Cup in Qatar.

Tennis-Croatia beat hosts Spain 2-0 to reach Davis Cup semi-finals

Twice champions Croatia reached the final four of the Davis Cup Finals for a sixth time with a 2-0 win over hosts Spain in Malaga on Wednesday. Marin Cilic rallied to clinch the winning point for Croatia with a 5-7 6-3 7-6(5) victory over Pablo Carreno Busta after Borna Coric had earlier given his side the lead with a 6-4 7-6(4) win over Roberto Bautista Agut.

Soccer-Germany players cover mouths in team photo amid armband row

Germany players placed their hands over their mouths during a team photo ahead of their game against Japan for their World Cup Group E on Wednesday as the row over FIFA's threat of sanctions over the "OneLove" armband continued. All German players took part in the gesture in front of dozens of photographers on the pitch ahead of kickoff, after world soccer body FIFA had threatened seven European teams with sanctions if they wore the armband symbolizing diversity and tolerance.

Analysis-Spain back to their fluent best in perfect World Cup start

Spain's World Cup winners of 2010 built their triumph on an incessant passing game that left rivals chasing shadows, and their record 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica on Wednesday suggests they are back to their best, with added scoring menace to boot. While the Central Americans offered little to test the young but already battle-hardened Spain side, the way the Reds tore through Costa Rica's defensive lines with movement and quick-fire exchanges sent a warning to the rest of the teams in Qatar.

Soccer-Stunning Spain join World Cup 100 club with 7-0 Costa Rica rout

Former champions Spain got their World Cup off to a pulsating start with a record 7-0 rout of Costa Rica on Wednesday as a Ferran Torres brace and a sumptuous strike from Gavi sent them past the 100-goal mark in soccer's showpiece event. The European giants put their stamp on a Group E stunned by Japan's 2-1 victory over Germany, with Spain relentlessly on the attack against a shambolic Costa Rican side who gave Luis Enrique's team time and space to carve out chance after chance.

Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?

Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup: WHERE WILL THE 2026 WORLD CUP TAKE PLACE?

Soccer-Belgium fail to fire in an unconvincing win over Canada

Michy Batshuayi scored and Thibaut Courtois saved a penalty as a lackluster Belgium opened their World Cup campaign on Wednesday with a scrappy 1-0 win over an energetic Canada side returning to the finals for first time in 36 years. Leading the Belgian attack in the absence of injured talisman Romelu Lukaku, Batshuayi scored against the run of play on the stroke of halftime to put the Red Devils top of Group F ahead of Morocco and Croatia who earlier drew 0-0.

