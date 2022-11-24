Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as F1 test and third driver; Soccer-Where will Cristiano Ronaldo go next? Former Manchester United player's options and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as F1 test and third driver

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will be Red Bull's test and third driver next season, the championship-winning Formula One team said on Wednesday. Ricciardo raced for Red Bull from 2014 to the end of 2018 after two years at sister team Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) and returns from McLaren, where he struggled to match team mate Lando Norris.

Soccer-Where will Cristiano Ronaldo go next? Former Manchester United player's options

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United on Tuesday after a controversial interview in which he said he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag. With the January transfer window close, what is his next move? WHAT HAS RONALDO SAID?

Analysis-Manchester United's owners see escape hatch in soccer club deal boom

A sale of Manchester United Plc could provide the soccer club's controlling shareholders, the Glazer family, a lucrative exit from an investment that has languished over the past decade and drawn the ire of millions of soccer fans. Deals for European football clubs this year, beginning with the sanctions-driven sale of Chelsea Football Club by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in May, have fetched top dollar.

Soccer-U.S. team forsake Thanksgiving to focus on England

Matt Turner's Thanksgiving usually involves turkey dinner and all the trimmings with his family back in Park Ridge, New Jersey but this year will be a little different. While the United States shuts down on Thursday, goalkeeper Turner and his U.S. team mates will be busy preparing for their showdown with England at the World Cup in Qatar.

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum leads Celtics past Mavs

Jayson Tatum's injured ankle looked fine Wednesday night as he scored a team-high 37 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics kick off a six-game homestand with a 125-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum was listed as questionable on the team's injury report Wednesday with a sprained left ankle, but Boston coach Joe Mazzulla upgraded him to available before the game. Tatum injured his ankle when he landed on DeMar DeRozan's foot during Monday's loss to the Chicago Bulls.

NHL roundup: Leafs halt Devils' winning streak at 13 games

Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs benefited from three disallowed New Jersey goals to hold on for a 2-1 victory over the Devils, whose 13-game winning streak, which tied a team high, ended Wednesday night in Newark, N.J. John Tavares and rookie Pontus Holmberg scored in a span of 2:22 in the first period as the Maple Leafs handed New Jersey its first loss since Oct. 24.

Tennis-Croatia beat hosts Spain 2-0 to reach Davis Cup semi-finals

Twice champions Croatia reached the final four of the Davis Cup Finals for a sixth time with a 2-0 win over hosts Spain in Malaga on Wednesday. Marin Cilic rallied to clinch the winning point for Croatia with a 5-7 6-3 7-6(5) victory over Pablo Carreno Busta after Borna Coric had earlier given his side the lead with a 6-4 7-6(4) win over Roberto Bautista Agut.

Soccer-Stunning Spain join World Cup 100 club with 7-0 Costa Rica rout

Former champions Spain got their World Cup off to a pulsating start with a record 7-0 rout of Costa Rica on Wednesday as a Ferran Torres brace and a sumptuous strike from Gavi sent them past the 100-goal mark in soccer's showpiece event. The European giants put their stamp on a Group E stunned by Japan's 2-1 victory over Germany, with Spain relentlessly on the attack against a shambolic Costa Rican side who gave Luis Enrique's team time and space to carve out chance after chance.

Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?

Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup: WHERE WILL THE 2026 WORLD CUP TAKE PLACE?

Soccer-Belgium fail to fire in unconvincing win over Canada

Michy Batshuayi scored and Thibaut Courtois saved a penalty as a lacklustre Belgium opened their World Cup campaign on Wednesday with a scrappy 1-0 win over an energetic Canada side returning to the finals for first time in 36 years. Leading the Belgian attack in the absence of injured talisman Romelu Lukaku, Batshuayi scored against the run of play on the stroke of halftime to put the Red Devils top of Group F ahead of Morocco and Croatia who earlier drew 0-0.

