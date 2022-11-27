Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Lewandowski could have scored a hat-trick, Poland coach; Soccer-France's Macron says Qatar must move towards "tangible changes" and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Lewandowski could have scored a hat-trick, Poland coach

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz praised his side and striker Robert Lewandowski after their 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia on Saturday and said that with a bit of luck his top man could have ended the game with a hat-trick. Lewandowski scored his first ever World Cup goal after he missed a penalty in their opening draw with Mexico, and was visibly emotional after finally finding the net in his second and possibly last World Cup.

Soccer-France's Macron says Qatar must move towards "tangible changes"

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged Qatar to continue in the direction of "tangible changes" that he said are signposted by Qatar hosting the 2022 World Cup. "This football World Cup, the first organized in an Arab country, is a sign of tangible changes underway. Qatar is headed in this direction. It must continue, and it can count on our support," Macron said on Twitter during the France-Denmark game.

Soccer-Mercurial Mbappe fires France into last 16 after 2-1 win over Denmark

Kylian Mbappe crowned an exhilarating individual performance with two second-half goals to make champions France the first side into the last 16 of the World Cup as they beat Denmark 2-1 in their Group D clash at the 974 Stadium on Saturday. Mbappe's goals sent France top the group on six points, three ahead of Australia, who beat Tunisia 1-0 earlier in the day, with the Danes and the Tunisians both on one point.

Soccer-Argentina and Mexico fire blanks in feisty first half

Argentina and Mexico were goalless at the break after a feisty but scrappy opening period, with both sides lacking a touch of composure and quality in the final third in Saturday's Group C clash at a raucous Lusail Stadium. Mexico forward Alexis Vega drew a diving save from Emiliano Martinez from a dangerous free-kick just before the break, while the closest Argentina came was when Lionel Messi nodded wide and Lautaro Martinez sent his header over the crossbar.

Tennis-Canada down Italy to set up Davis Cup final showdown with Australia

Canada booked a showdown with Australia in the Davis Cup final after Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil edged out Italians Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini 7-6(2) 7-5 in a tightly fought decisive doubles affair on Saturday. The Canadians will be chasing their first title in the men's team competition when they take on 28-times champions Australia on Sunday in Malaga, Spain.

Soccer-Berhalter rewarded for faith in youth but win eludes vibrant U.S.

The United States shut out a European side at the World Cup for the first time since 1950 but left the tent-like Al Bayt Stadium without a win after Friday's tense goalless stalemate against England, a contest where they were superior for long periods. England had crushed Iran 6-2 in their Group B opener to justify their status as one of the tournament favorites, but they were fortunate to come away with a point against Gregg Berhalter's young and energetic team.

Soccer-Canada fired up for 'hell of a game' against Croatia, manager says

Canada manager John Herdman said on Saturday his team was fired up for a test against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia after the Canadians fell to Belgium 1-0 despite outplaying them.

Canada, taking part in their second World Cup, are still looking to score their first goal in the history of the men's tournament. They qualified for the tournament in 1986, where they crashed out at the group stage both winless and goalless.

Soccer-Magnificent Mbappe has France's scoring records in his sights

Kylian Mbappe's meteoric rise showed no sign of stopping as France forward sealed the holders' 2-1 win against Denmark to send them into the last 16 of the World Cup on Saturday. Mbappe, who will celebrate his 24th birthday two days after the Dec. 18 final, took things into his own hands at the 974 Stadium with two goals after the break, even though he might have been a tad too selfish in the first half.

Tennis-Nadal says 'a part of his life left' when Federer retired

Rafael Nadal admitted that "a part of his life left" with Roger Federer when his great rival retired from tennis -- with both players left an emotional wreck on court after the Swiss played his last ever competitive match in September at the Laver Cup. The two, who between them have won 42 Grand Slam singles titles, joined forces in a doubles match for Federer's swansong at the Laver Cup in London.

Soccer-Argentina and Mexico fans' rivalry rocks Qatar

Argentina and Mexico fans lit up the World Cup on Saturday with their vast and vociferous followings creating a thunderous atmosphere in and around Qatar's Lusail Stadium for the latest chapter in one of Latin America's biggest football rivalries. Thousands of flag-draped supporters of both sides have made the long journey to Qatar and been a lively presence at the Middle East's first World Cup, organising street parties and teaching Spanish-language chants to Arab fans eager to join in.

(With inputs from agencies.)