Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to become third team into last 16; Golf-Tiger withdraws from Hero World Challenge with foot injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to become third team into last 16

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday with two goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes to become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage. The Europeans had dominated possession before Fernandes' 54th minute cross floated past Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, who was rooted to the spot as Cristiano Ronaldo rose to head the ball and initially celebrated the goal as his.

Golf-Tiger withdraws from Hero World Challenge with foot injury

Tiger Woods on Monday announced he will not compete at this week's Hero World Challenge due to a foot injury that is making it difficult for him to walk but said he still plans to compete at two events in December. Woods, who turns 47 next month and has not competed since missing the cut at the British Open in July, said he developed the injury to his right heel while preparing for the annual charity tournament in the Bahamas.

Soccer-Swiss coach already turning attention to decisive Serbia clash

Swiss coach Murat Yakin bemoaned a lack of attacking courage in his team's 1-0 defeat by Brazil on Monday but said he could not be disappointed by a battling performance that gave him confidence for their decisive game against Serbia. The Swiss had largely kept their illustrious opponents at arm's length for most of a tightly-contested match but were undone by an 83rd-minute goal by Casemiro that sent Brazil through.

Analysis-At Qatar World Cup, Mideast tensions spill into stadiums

The first World Cup in the Middle East has become a showcase for the political tensions crisscrossing one of the world's most volatile regions and the ambiguous role often played by host nation Qatar in its crises. Iran's matches have been the most politically charged as fans voice support for protesters who have been boldly challenging the clerical leadership at home. They have also proved diplomatically sensitive for Qatar which has good ties to Tehran.

NFL-Browns return Watson to roster after suspension

The Cleveland Browns returned quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has faced allegations of sexually assaulting women, to their 53-man roster on Monday after an 11-game suspension without pay for violating the National Football League's personal conduct policy. Watson, a three-times Pro Bowl selection, is expected to start Sunday's away game against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Soccer-Casemiro magic sends Brazil through as Vini shines

Doha's Stadium 974 thrummed to the samba beat on Monday night as Brazilian fans brought Latin American swagger to this patch of Qatar and Casemiro fired Brazil into the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup finals with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The midfielder's spectacular 83rd minute goal sent Brazil through with a game to spare and lit a touch paper to a contest that up to then had struggled to smolder.

Iran's Queiroz dismisses 'mental games', hopes less politics at next World Cup

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz on Monday said he hoped the next World Cup would feature less about politics and more about football, stressing there were better ways to use the sport as a force for good. Queiroz's team have been dragged into a political crisis at home, pressured by protesters seeking to challenge the legitimacy of Iran's clerical rulers to side with them publicly and condemn a deadly state crackdown.

Soccer-World Cup 2022 squads: list of 26-man teams playing in the FIFA tournament

Full list of players called up for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar:

ANALYSIS-Soccer-Fernandes steps out of Ronaldo's Portugal shadow

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes has long played second fiddle to teammate Cristiano Ronaldo but on Monday he stepped out of the superstar's shadow by scoring two goals to steer his team past Uruguay and into the World Cup Round of 16. The 28-year-old's career has been inextricably linked to Ronaldo, having played for Sporting, the club where his Portugal captain started his illustrious career before moving on to bigger things.

Soccer-Ghana hold off battling South Korea to win the dramatic match

Ghana survived a furious late siege of their goal to revive their World Cup chances in a dramatic Group H clash on Monday, holding off South Korea to secure a 3-2 victory that was greeted with as much relief as it was a celebration. The African side earned their first points of the tournament and can still reach the second round on the back of two goals from Mohammed Kudus and desperate defending in a roller-coaster match at the Education City Stadium.

