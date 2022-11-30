Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16

Christian Pulisic was hailed by his team mates on Tuesday after his first-half strike sent the United States through to the World Cup knockout rounds, with the effort landing him in hospital with an abdominal injury. The Chelsea forward burst into the area and bundled the ball over the line in the 38th minute of Tuesday's Group B decider against Iran. But he could not even celebrate the goal as he had injured himself following a collision with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure

Mattia Binotto's exit from Ferrari at the end of December leaves Formula One's oldest and most successful team seeking a fifth boss in under a decade to lead the fight against rivals benefiting from years of stability. The job of Ferrari team principal ranks alongside coaching the national soccer team as the hottest of hot seats in Italian sport.

Soccer-England roar into last 16 as Rashford scores twice in 3-0 Wales rout

England marched into the last 16 of the World Cup as Group B winners after Marcus Rashford's double and a Phil Foden strike justified their first starts of the tournament in a 3-0 hammering of an outclassed Wales on Tuesday. Wales, who needed a four-goal victory in a fixture they had not won since 1984 to reach the knockout phase, defended deeply and frustrated Gareth Southgate's side in a subdued first half at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Golf-'Greg's got to leave': Tiger says no end to a stalemate with LIV CEO

Tiger Woods said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman must step down from his post for the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed circuit to end their bitter, simmering feud that has divided the golf world. LIV Golf has attracted some of the U.S.-based PGA Tour's top players since its launch earlier this year, prompting the PGA Tour to suspend the defectors.

Soccer-Pulisic sends fired-up U.S. to last 16 in simmering contest with Iran

The United States stormed into the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday by beating Iran 1-0 at a cacophonous Al Thumama Stadium after Christian Pulisic bundled the ball home in a Group B showdown shrouded by decades of enmity between the two nations. Pulisic's 38th-minute goal proved enough for the Americans to advance at the expense of their geopolitical rivals in a rematch of their 1998 World Cup group stage meeting, which Iran had won 2-1 at a time when bilateral relations were hostile.

Tennis-Former U.S. Open champion Raducanu receives MBE from king

British tennis player Emma Raducanu was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) on Tuesday, a little more than a year after she shocked the sporting world when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam. The then-18-year-old Raducanu catapulted her career to new heights when she won 10 matches without dropping a set to claim the U.S. Open title, beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the final.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin drops races in Lake Louise

American Mikaela Shiffrin will not take part in the downhills and Super-G events this weekend in Lake Louise, Canada. Shiffrin's representative told NBC Sports on Tuesday that she decided before the season began not to race at Lake Louise and instead prioritise training in slalom and giant slalom

Soccer-FIFA names first female refereeing trio for a men's World Cup

Stephanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz will become the first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match as they have been named to take charge of the Costa Rica-Germany Group E match on Thursday, FIFA announced on Tuesday. Frappart, the fourth official for the Poland-Mexico Group C clash last week, will be the main referee as she reaches another milestone after being the first female to officiate at a men's World Cup qualifier in March and a Champions League match in 2020.

Analysis-Soccer-Captain America Pulisic puts body on the line to punish cautious Iran

Christian Pulisic has had a season to forget for Chelsea but in the blue shirt of his beloved United States he scored the goal that gave them their first win at the 2022 World Cup and a spot in the last 16 at the expense of political rivals Iran. Pulisic, who became the most expensive American player in 2019 when Chelsea signed him for 64 million euros ($66.09 million), has yet to set the Premier League on fire and has scored only one goal this season.

Soccer-U.S. defeat Iran in World Cup match overshadowed by political tension

The United States triumphed on the pitch over longtime political adversary Iran on Tuesday in a World Cup match overshadowed by protests raging in Iran and laced with decades of tension between the two countries. The contest in Qatar between the two nations, which severed diplomatic ties more than 40 years ago, took place under increased security to prevent a flare-up over the anti-government protests across Iran since the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.

