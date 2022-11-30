Sports News Roundup: Top 25 roundup: Marquette manhandles No. 6 Baylor; Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Top 25 roundup: Marquette manhandles No. 6 Baylor

Olivier-Maxence Prosper poured in 24 points and Marquette's defense did the rest as the Golden Eagles flew to a 96-70 win over No. 6 Baylor on Tuesday in a Big 12/Big East Battle game in Milwaukee. Kam Jones added 20 points and David Joplin scored 19 as Marquette (6-2) recorded its most one-sided win against a Top 10 team in 51 years. Shaka Smart improved to 7-6 against ranked opponents in his two seasons as Marquette's coach.

Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16

Christian Pulisic was hailed by his teammates on Tuesday after his first-half strike sent the United States through to the World Cup knockout rounds, with the effort landing him in hospital with an abdominal injury. The Chelsea forward burst into the area and bundled the ball over the line in the 38th minute of Tuesday's Group B decider against Iran. But he could not even celebrate the goal as he had injured himself following a collision with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Soccer-England roar into last 16 as Rashford scores twice in 3-0 Wales rout

England marched into the last 16 of the World Cup as Group B winners after Marcus Rashford's double and a Phil Foden strike justified their first starts of the tournament in a 3-0 hammering of an outclassed Wales on Tuesday. Wales, who needed a four-goal victory in a fixture they had not won since 1984 to reach the knockout phase, defended deeply and frustrated Gareth Southgate's side in a subdued first half at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavericks slip by Warriors

Luka Doncic won a scoring duel over Stephen Curry and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-113 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a rematch of last year's Western Conference finals. Doncic finished with a game-high 41 points as part of a triple-double that included game-highs of 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Injured Bills LB Von Miller plans to return for Week 14

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is targeting a Week 14 return after damaging the lateral meniscus in his right knee against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller sustained the injury toward the end of the first half and spent time speaking with trainers on the field before heading into the medical tent. He was then carted to the locker room.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin notches two historic goals

Alex Ovechkin scored two historic goals to lead the visiting Washington Capitals to a 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. Ovechkin netted the 402nd and 403rd road goals of his career to pass Wayne Gretzky for first place on the NHL all-time list. The Capitals forward is seven goals away from 800 and nine from passing Gordie Howe for second place on the all-time list. Gretzky sits on top with 894 goals.

Soccer-Pulisic sends fired-up U.S. to last 16 in simmering contest with Iran

The United States stormed into the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday by beating Iran 1-0 at a cacophonous Al Thumama Stadium after Christian Pulisic bundled the ball home in a Group B showdown shrouded by decades of enmity between the two nations. Pulisic's 38th-minute goal proved enough for the Americans to advance at the expense of their geopolitical rivals in a rematch of their 1998 World Cup group stage meeting, which Iran had won 2-1 at a time when bilateral relations were hostile.

Analysis-Soccer-Captain America Pulisic puts body on the line to punish cautious Iran

Christian Pulisic has had a season to forget for Chelsea but in the blue shirt of his beloved United States he scored the goal that gave them their first win at the 2022 World Cup and a spot in the last-16 at the expense of political rivals Iran. Pulisic, who became the most expensive American player in 2019 when Chelsea signed him for 64 million euros ($66.09 million), has yet to set the Premier League on fire and has scored only one goal this season.

Golf-Smith looks to cap big year with Australian Open trophy

Cameron Smith's victory lap of his home nation continues this week at the Australian Open in Melbourne where the men's and women's events will be held simultaneously in a world first.

Fresh from winning his third Australian PGA Championship on Sunday, British Open champion Smith is favourite to win a first Stonehaven Cup on the return of the national Open after COVID-19 wiped out the last two editions.

Soccer-U.S. defeat Iran in World Cup match overshadowed by political tension

The United States triumphed on the pitch over longtime political adversary Iran on Tuesday in a World Cup match overshadowed by protests raging in Iran and laced with decades of tension between the two countries. The contest in Qatar between the two nations, which severed diplomatic ties more than 40 years ago, took place under increased security to prevent a flare-up over the anti-government protests across Iran since the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.

