Sports News Roundup: Soccer-A generation that won't be forgotten by the Saudis; Argentine fans find faith again after Messi leads World Cup revival against Poland and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-A generation that won't be forgotten by the Saudis

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard had said the current generation would be forgotten about if they fail to make the last 16 of the World Cup but he may be having a rethink after fans showed their appreciation for his side despite their exit on Wednesday. After opening their campaign in Qatar with a stunning 2-1 victory over Argentina the Saudis then lost 2-0 to Poland and saw their hopes of making the knockout phase vanish with a 2-1 defeat by Mexico.

Argentine fans find faith again after Messi leads World Cup revival against Poland

Argentines renewed their hopes in the country's national soccer team after it defeated Poland 2-0 on Wednesday, booking a place for the team led by star Lionel Messi in the knockout stages of the World Cup. A sense of euphoria was in the air in the country, particularly in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, where thousands of jubilant fans crowded to watch the match on a giant screen in the park.

Soccer-Manic Mexico out on goal difference after the last-gasp fight for survival

Mexico scored twice in five second-half minutes in a thrilling last-ditch bid to stay in the World Cup on Wednesday, beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 but agonizingly missing out on the last 16 on goal difference. In the most exciting group finale of the World Cup, goals from Henry Martin and Luis Chavez catapulted Mexico back into contention, but a string of spectacular stops by Saudi keeper Mohamed Al-Owais and two disallowed efforts denied them the elusive third goal they needed to advance.

Athletics-Evidence of 'cultural change' in Russian athletics, says task force chair

World Athletics said on Wednesday there was evidence "cultural change" is taking place in Russian athletics, seven years after RUSAF athletes were suspended by the sport's global governing body following revelations of widespread state-sponsored doping and cover-ups. The World Athletics task force overseeing Russia's reinstatement expects to be in a position by March 2023 to make a final recommendation on the Russian Athletics Federation's status, task force chairman Rune Andersen said.

Soccer-Australia in party mode as Socceroos reach World Cup knockouts

Australia hailed Graham Arnold's new "golden generation" on Thursday and fans demanded a national holiday as the country celebrated the Socceroos' unlikely advance to the World Cup knockout phase. Thousands gathered at Melbourne's Fed Square in the middle of the night to watch Australia's 1-0 upset of Denmark on a big screen and were left dancing in the smoky light of flares as the Socceroos set up a last-16 clash against Argentina.

Soccer-Emotional Wright dedicates Australia's win to sick mother-in-law

Australia defender Bailey Wright paid an emotional tribute to his wife and ill mother-in-law after their 1-0 upset of Denmark, having received difficult news while his teammates celebrated at the World Cup. Wright, who plays for Sunderland in England's second tier, told Australian reporters at the stadium that he had grave fears for his mother-in-law's health.

Athletics-No ban on Kenya but Coe says ruling body will watch closely

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said on Wednesday that the governing body would keep a close eye on Kenya after a spate of doping cases but did not issue a ban on the middle and long-distance running powerhouse. The East African country ranked third in the athletics medal haul at last year's Tokyo Olympics but has faced accusations of widespread use of performance-enhancing drugs for years.

Soccer-Pele in stable condition after admission to Brazilian hospital -statement

Brazilian soccer legend Pele is in stable condition after he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment, the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After a medical evaluation, the patient was taken to a common room, with no need for admission in a semi-intensive care unit," the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said.

Soccer-Argentina beat Poland 2-0 to set up last 16 clashes with Australia

Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in their final World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974 in Doha on Wednesday to advance to the knockout stage where they will face Australia. Argentina topped the standings on six points while Poland was awaiting the outcome of the other group game between Saudi Arabia and Mexico to see if they would come second and also qualify despite the loss.

Soccer-France file a complaint to FIFA after Griezmann goal disallowed

France are filing a complaint to FIFA after a last-gasp equalizer by Antoine Griezmann was disallowed following a video review after the final whistle of their World Cup match against Tunisia, the French federation said on Wednesday. Griezmann volleyed home eight minutes into stoppage time but the goal was ruled out as the forward was offside when Aurelien Tchouameni sent the ball into the area

(With inputs from agencies.)