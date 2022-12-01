Sports News Roundup: Soccer-A generation that won't be forgotten by the Saudis; Soccer-Australia in party mode as Socceroos reach World Cup knockouts and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-A generation that won't be forgotten by the Saudis

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard had said the current generation would be forgotten about if they fail to make the last 16 of the World Cup but he may be having a rethink after fans showed their appreciation for his side despite their exit on Wednesday. After opening their campaign in Qatar with a stunning 2-1 victory over Argentina the Saudis then lost 2-0 to Poland and saw their hopes of making the knockout phase vanish with a 2-1 defeat by Mexico.

Soccer-Australia in party mode as Socceroos reach World Cup knockouts

Australia hailed Graham Arnold's new "golden generation" on Thursday and fans demanded a national holiday as the country celebrated the Socceroos' unlikely advance to the World Cup knockout phase. Thousands gathered at Melbourne's Fed Square in the middle of the night to watch Australia's 1-0 upset of Denmark on a big screen and were left dancing in the smoky light of flares as the Socceroos set up a last 16 clash against Argentina.

Former Nebraska interim HC Mickey Joseph arrested, accused of assault

Former Nebraska interim head football coach Mickey Joseph was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault in Lincoln, Neb., on Wednesday. Lincoln police stated that officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Wednesday afternoon at a residence and that Joseph later was arrested at a different location. He was booked into Lancaster County Jail.

Soccer-Manic Mexico out on goal difference after last-gasp fight for survival

Mexico scored twice in five second-half minutes in a thrilling last-ditch bid to stay in the World Cup on Wednesday, beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 but agonizingly missing out on the last 16 on goal difference. In the most exciting group finale of the World Cup, goals from Henry Martin and Luis Chavez catapulted Mexico back into contention, but a string of spectacular stops by Saudi keeper Mohamed Al-Owais and two disallowed efforts denied them the elusive third goal they needed to advance.

Athletics-Evidence of 'cultural change' in Russian athletics, says task force chair

World Athletics said on Wednesday there was evidence "cultural change" is taking place in Russian athletics, seven years after RUSAF athletes were suspended by the sport's global governing body following revelations of widespread state-sponsored doping and cover-ups. The World Athletics task force overseeing Russia's reinstatement expects to be in a position by March 2023 to make a final recommendation on the Russian Athletics Federation's status, task force chairman Rune Andersen said.

Soccer-Emotional Wright dedicates Australia's win to sick mother-in-law

Australia defender Bailey Wright paid an emotional tribute to his wife and ill mother-in-law after their 1-0 upset of Denmark, having received difficult news while his teammates celebrated at the World Cup. Wright, who plays for Sunderland in England's second tier, told Australian reporters at the stadium that he had grave fears for his mother-in-law's health.

Golf-Micheluzzi leads Australian Open as Smith struggles

Local pro-David Micheluzzi shot a scintillating opening round of 63 to lead the Australian Open by three strokes on Thursday as a weary Cameron Smith fell back to earth on Melbourne's 'Sandbelt' after his triumphant return to Queensland. Australian young gun Grace Kim led the women's component of the inaugural dual-gender event by two strokes from South Korea's former world number one Shin Jiyai and major winner Hannah Green after a blazing start in her seven-under 66 at Kingston Heath.

Soccer-Argentina beat Poland 2-0 to set up last 16 clash with Australia

Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in their final World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974 in Doha on Wednesday to advance to the knockout stage where they will face Australia. Argentina topped the standings on six points while Poland was awaiting the outcome of the other group game between Saudi Arabia and Mexico to see if they would come second and also qualify despite the loss.

Cricket-England bat first in Rawalpindi test v Pakistan after virus scare

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat in the opening test against Pakistan on Thursday, the match going ahead as scheduled despite a virus has swept through the visitors' camp in Rawalpindi during the week. The touring side made one change to their original playing 11, replacing Ben Foakes with Will Jacks, who makes his test debut along with all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

NBA roundup: Suns' Devin Booker drops 51 on Bulls

Devin Booker scored a season-high 51 points before resting in the fourth quarter as the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Phoenix, which led wire-to-wire and improved to 12-1 at home. Landry Shamet and Damion Lee each scored 12 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)