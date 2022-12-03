Sports News Roundup: Soccer-World Cup 2022: which teams are out of FIFA tournament?; Olympics-With World Cup going well, Qatar determined to host 2036 Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-MLS fines LA Galaxy for violating salary, roster guidelines

Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Friday that it had fined LA Galaxy $1 million for violating salary budget and roster guidelines in 2019. Sanctions for the team also include a $1 million loss of available future general allocation money. The North American league said that LA Galaxy President Chris Klein will be suspended from sporting-related responsibilities through the 2023 primary transfer window.

Soccer-World Cup 2022: which teams are out of FIFA tournament?

With the World Cup in Qatar having entered its knockout phase, here is an overview of the teams that have been eliminated from the tournament, which ends on Dec. 18. WHAT IS THE FORMAT FOR THE GROUP STAGE?

Soccer-U.S. coach Berhalter hoping to draw on Dutch lessons in last 16 tie

United States coach Gregg Berhalter said he will look to draw on the lessons he learnt in the Netherlands during his playing career when the two teams meet on Saturday for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals. Former U.S. international Berhalter signed his first professional contract with Dutch side PEC Zwolle and also played for Sparta Rotterdam and Cambuur Leeuwarden during an 18-year playing career.

Olympics-With World Cup going well, Qatar determined to host 2036 Games

Qatar is determined to bring the 2036 Summer Olympic Games to Doha, according to a source familiar with the Olympic bidding process. The success so far of the ongoing FIFA soccer World Cup has emboldened the Qataris and strengthened their resolve to host the Olympics.

Soccer-Cameroon beat Brazil 1-0 but bow out of World Cup

Cameroon defeated a second-string Brazil team 1-0 in their final Group G match at the Lusail Stadium on Friday but it was not enough as the African side were knocked out of the competition. Cameroon finished third on four points, two points below second-placed Switzerland, who defeated Serbia 3-2. Brazil, who had already qualified, finished on top on goal difference with six points and will face South Korea in the last 16.

Soccer-Slick Switzerland edge Serbia in goalfest to reach last 16

Switzerland reached the World Cup knockout phase for the third straight time after prevailing 3-2 over Serbia on Friday to finish runners-up in Group G and set up a last 16 showdown with Portugal. In a contest that ebbed and flowed at breakneck speed in the first half at Stadium 974, Xherdan Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead but Serbia swiftly scored twice within 10 minutes through Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic to flip the game on its head.

Soccer-Ronaldo denies he swore at Portugal coach over substitution

Cristiano Ronaldo denied that he had sworn at Portugal coach Fernando Santos when he was substituted during a dramatic 2-1 defeat to South Korea in the World Cup on Friday, as both teams advanced into the next round. Ronaldo, Portugal's captain, said the comments he made as he left the field in the 65th minute were in fact aimed at a South Korean player.

Carlsen, Chess.com make opening moves in Niemann cheating claims lawsuit

Norwegian chess world champion Magnus Carlsen and online platform Chess.com on Friday urged a U.S. federal court to toss a $100 million libel suit brought against them by U.S. teenage grandmaster Hans Niemann, whom Carlsen has accused of cheating. Chess.com executive Daniel Rensch and Carlsen said in their filings that Niemann is an "admitted" cheater who failed to identify any defamatory statements by them in his lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Missouri.

Soccer-Stunned Uruguay win but dumped out of World Cup on goals scored

Giorgian de Arrascaeta netted twice in six minutes as a resurgent Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday in a battle for their World Cup survival, only to crash out agonizingly on goals scored after South Korea's shock win over Portugal. In Group H deciders that went right down to the wire, Uruguay had one foot in the last 16 before South Korea scored in stoppage time to go through by virtue of notching one goal more than the South Americans over their three matches.

Golf-Smith was 'beers deep' before sneaking under the cut in Australia

Cameron Smith was 'beers deep' at the pub having written off his chances of weekend action at the Australian Open before belatedly realizing he had made the cut, the world number three said. A gloomy Smith left Kingston Heath Golf Club quickly on Friday after playing a "rubbish" round of 73 to be two-over at the halfway mark, initially above the projected cut line.

