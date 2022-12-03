Sports News Roundup: Ambivalent Argentines want to be Messi but are more Maradona - author; Soccer-World Cup 2022 Round of 16: qualified teams, schedule and how it works and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-World Cup 2022: which teams are out of FIFA tournament?

With the World Cup in Qatar having entered its knockout phase, here is an overview of the teams that have been eliminated from the tournament, which ends on Dec. 18. WHAT IS THE FORMAT FOR THE GROUP STAGE?

Ambivalent Argentines want to be Messi but are more Maradona - author

Argentines aspire to be like clean-living Lionel Messi but in reality are more like flawed rebel Diego Maradona, an author says, as comparisons between the two great No. 10s become a dominant talking point of the Qatar World Cup. Both men have become part of Argentina's national identity, Messi inheriting the late Maradona's brilliance and shirt on the pitch. Off it, they could hardly have been more different, one a diffident family man the other a flamboyant troublemaker.

Soccer-World Cup 2022 Round of 16: qualified teams, schedule and how it works

With the World Cup knockout phase having begun, here is an overview of the teams advancing to the last 16 at the tournament in Qatar: HOW DOES THE KNOCKOUT STAGE AT WORLD CUP 2022 WORK?

Soccer-U.S. coach Berhalter hoping to draw on Dutch lessons in last 16 tie

United States coach Gregg Berhalter said he will look to draw on the lessons he learnt in the Netherlands during his playing career when the two teams meet on Saturday for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals. Former U.S. international Berhalter signed his first professional contract with Dutch side PEC Zwolle and also played for Sparta Rotterdam and Cambuur Leeuwarden during an 18-year playing career.

Olympics-With World Cup going well, Qatar determined to host 2036 Games

Qatar is determined to bring the 2036 Summer Olympic Games to Doha, according to a source familiar with the Olympic bidding process. The success so far of the ongoing FIFA soccer World Cup has emboldened the Qataris and strengthened their resolve to host the Olympics.

Top 25 roundup: No. 6 Baylor rallies past No. 14 Gonzaga

Jalen Bridges made two free throws with 16 seconds left as No. 6 Baylor closed the game with an 8-0 run to post a 64-63 victory over No. 14 Gonzaga on Friday night in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D. Keyonte George scored 18 points as the Bears (6-2) prevailed in the rematch of the 2021 national championship game won by Baylor.

NHL roundup: Brady Tkachuk's OT goal lifts Senators past Rangers

Brady Tkachuk scored at 4:42 of overtime and had three points to help the Ottawa Senators rally for a 3-2 win against the host New York Rangers on Friday. Tkachuk slipped the puck five-hole past Igor Shesterkin on a breakaway. Tkachuk also scored his 100th NHL goal to tie the game 2-2 with 49 seconds remaining in the third period, deflecting Thomas Chabot's shot.

Carlsen, Chess.com make opening moves in Niemann cheating claims lawsuit

Norwegian chess world champion Magnus Carlsen and online platform Chess.com on Friday urged a U.S. federal court to toss a $100 million libel suit brought against them by U.S. teenage grandmaster Hans Niemann, whom Carlsen has accused of cheating. Chess.com executive Daniel Rensch and Carlsen said in their filings that Niemann is an "admitted" cheater who failed to identify any defamatory statements by them in his lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Missouri.

NBA roundup: Lakers' stars shine in victory over Bucks

Anthony Davis scored 44 points and LeBron James added 28 as the Los Angeles Lakers won a back-and-forth affair against the host Milwaukee Bucks 133-129 on Friday. It was a thrilling battle between the stars on both sides. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points for Milwaukee, with Jrue Holiday adding 28. Russell Westbrook was also a big factor for Los Angeles, finishing with 15 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds off the bench.

Golf-Smith was 'beers deep' before sneaking under the cut in Australia

Cameron Smith was 'beers deep' at the pub having written off his chances of weekend action at the Australian Open before belatedly realising he had made the cut, the world number three said. A gloomy Smith left Kingston Heath Golf Club quickly on Friday after playing a "rubbish" round of 73 to be two-over at the halfway mark, initially above the projected cut line.

(With inputs from agencies.)