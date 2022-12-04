Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dutch full backs show the way to the quarter-final; Argentines take to the streets to celebrate World Cup win over Australia and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Dutch full backs show the way to the quarter-final

The Netherlands' full backs proved the difference as veteran Daley Blind and hard-running Denzel Dumfries turned in decisive performances to help secure a 3-1 win over the United States in Saturday's opening match of the World Cup knockout stages. Dumfries netted and had two assists while Blind scored too as the Dutch saw off a brief spell of U.S. resistance to book a quarter-final with Argentina or Australia, who play later.

Argentines take to the streets to celebrate World Cup win over Australia

Jubilant fans celebrated across Argentina after the country defeated Australia on Saturday and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After the 2-1 victory against the Australians, thousands of Argentines took to the streets with flags and shirts to celebrate the team led by star Lionel Messi, who will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Soccer-Messi helps Argentina past Australia into World Cup quarter-finals

Lionel Messi scored on his 1,000th career appearance in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia at the World Cup on Saturday to surpass his great predecessor Diego Maradona's tournament total and set up a quarter-final clash with the Netherlands. Seeking a first World Cup at his fifth attempt, the mesmerizing Messi curled the ball low past goalkeeper Mat Ryan from inside the area in the 35th minute to send the legions of Argentine fans into delirium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Soccer-Criticism helped me deliver match-winning display, man on fire Denzel Dumfries says

Winger Denzel Dumfries said recent criticism had helped fire him up for a match-winning performance in the Netherlands' World Cup last 16 victory over the United States on Saturday. The Inter Milan player produced a virtuoso display as he set up first-half goals for Memphis Depay and Daley Blind and then scored himself late on to kill off an American fightback.

Soccer-With 2026 on the horizon future looks bright for young Americans

The United States exited the World Cup with a Round of 16 loss to the Netherlands on Saturday but looking towards the 2026 horizon, a bright future is rising for the young Americans.

Having failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter opted for youth this time, fielding a lineup with an average age of 25 - the second youngest of the 32 nations assembled in Qatar after Ghana.

Exclusive-Horse racing-U.S. Senator McConnell pushing for legislative fix to safety law

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is pushing for a legislative fix to a law designed to make horse racing safer after an appeals court last month ruled it unconstitutional, a source with direct knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters. The changes to the law, which would provide greater federal oversight of the board charged with writing and implementing safety rules, would be included in a full-year spending bill, known as an omnibus, which could pass later this month.

Soccer-World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: who could win Golden Boot?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has entered the knockout phase, and one of the top honors players compete for is the Golden Boot, awarded to the player with the most goals in the tournament. The number of assists by a player is considered in the case of a tie for goals scored. If players are tied on both counts, the winner is decided by who played the fewest minutes.

Soccer-World Cup 2022: Which major players are missing FIFA tournament?

Following is a list of players who have been ruled out or are doubtful through injury for the World Cup, which runs through Dec. 18. PAUL POGBA (FRANCE)

Boxing-Fury taunts Usyk after beating Chisora to retain WBC title

Britain's Tyson Fury roared out a challenge to rival heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine after retaining his WBC title with a savage 10th-round stoppage of compatriot Derek Chisora on Saturday. Fury's one-sided victory in front of 60,000 fans packing Tottenham Hotspur's North London stadium on a chilly December night completed a trilogy over a brave but outclassed opponent.

Brazil soccer legend Pele says he remains 'strong' amid cancer battle

Brazilian soccer great Pele said on Saturday he was "strong" and grateful for the widespread support he has been receiving after being hospitalized in Sao Paulo earlier this week as he battles colon cancer. The 82-year-old said in an Instagram post that he wanted to keep "everyone calm and positive" after a medical report showed he remained in stable condition while also being treated a respiratory infection.

