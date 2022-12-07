Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Brave Morocco advance as Spain flop in shootout; Boxing-Olympic organisers keep world body IBA out in the cold and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Brave Morocco advance as Spain flop in shootout

Achraf Hakimi calmly converted a penalty to send Morocco through to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time with a 3-0 shootout win over former champions Spain after a cagey last-16 clash ended goalless on Tuesday. The Spanish-born Hakimi chipped in the decisive penalty, prompting a deafening roar of joy and celebration from the Morocco supporters after their side became the first Arab nation ever to qualify for the tournament's quarter-finals.

Boxing-Olympic organisers keep world body IBA out in the cold

Amateur boxing's Russian-led world body will stay shut out of the Olympics because it has yet to implement a "drastic" change of culture, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday. The International Boxing Association (IBA) was stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and boxing is not on the initial program for the 2028 Los Angeles Games pending reforms demanded by the IOC.

Olympics-IOC warns Afghanistan over women's access to sport

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) warned Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Tuesday that allowing women and young girls safe access to sport was a condition for the country's representation at the 2024 Paris Games. Female sport in Afghanistan has been crushed since the Taliban took over from a Western-backed government in August 2021.

Tennis-Djokovic to kick off Australia return in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic will kick off his return to Australia at the Adelaide International in January, nearly a year after he was deported from the country over his lack of COVID-19 vaccination. The world number five, whose visa ban was waived last month, was named in the Jan. 1-8 tournament's draw on Wednesday.

Rugby-Coach O'Gara staying at European champions La Rochelle to 2027

Coach Ronan O'Gara has signed a new contract to stay at European champions La Rochelle until 2027, the French club said on Tuesday. The former Ireland flyhalf had been linked in some media speculation to the England job held by Australian Eddie Jones, who was sacked on Tuesday.

NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell (43 points) carries Cavs past Lakers

Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points to fuel the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Mitchell made 17 of 27 shots from the floor and 4 of 8 from 3-point range to eclipse his previous season-high point total of 41, set during the Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime win at Boston on Oct. 28.

Top 25 roundup: No. 17 Illinois tops No. 2 Texas in OT

Terrence Shannon Jr. came alive in overtime, scoring 12 points after struggling in regulation, as No. 17 Illinois ruled the endgame in an 85-78 comeback win over No. 2 Texas on Tuesday in the Jimmy V Classic in New York. A pair of free throws by Jayden Epps with eight seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 68 and capped his 10-point comeback for the Illini. Texas' Marcus Carr missed a contested jumper in the lane at the buzzer that sent the game into overtime.

NHL roundup: Matt Murray, Leafs silence Stars

Matt Murray stopped 44 shots to earn his first shutout of the season and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Dallas Stars 4-0 Tuesday night. Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for Toronto. John Tavares, Rasmus Sandin and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for the Maple Leafs, who finished a two-game road trip at 1-0-1. Mitchell Marner had an assist to extend his team-record point streak to 20 games.

Reports: Phils, RHP Taijuan Walker agree to 4-year, $72M deal

The Philadelphia Phillies continued their free agent spending spree on Tuesday, agreeing to a four-year, $72 million deal with right-hander Taijuan Walker, according to multiple media reports. A day earlier, the Phillies reportedly landed shortstop Trea Turner with an 11-year, $300 million contract.

Soccer-'Not even in my wildest dreams' - Three-goal Ramos stunned by Portugal call-up

Portugal's Goncalo Ramos was as surprised as anyone at being named in the starting lineup for Tuesday's 6-1 hammering of Switzerland in the World Cup last-16 and managing to score a hat-trick was beyond his imagination. Making his first World Cup start, Ramos smashed three goals past the Swiss and set up another to propel Portugal into the quarter-finals for the first time since 2006.

