Sports News Roundup: Analysis-Soccer-Argentina fans begin to believe as Messi wills them into World Cup semis; U.S. sportswriter Grant Wahl dies in Qatar during World Cup - family, U.S. Soccer and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Analysis-Soccer-Argentina fans begin to believe as Messi wills them into World Cup semis

Lionel Messi had to dig deep after his Argentina side blew a two-goal lead before beating the Netherlands on penalties to keep his World Cup dream alive, making one goal and scoring another before setting the tone for the emotional shoot-out triumph. Long after the vanquished Dutch had left the field, the Argentinian players danced in front of their dancing, flag-waving fans, all ignited by the belief that maybe Messi's time has come at long last.

U.S. sportswriter Grant Wahl dies in Qatar during World Cup - family, U.S. Soccer

Grant Wahl, a U.S. sportswriter covering the soccer World Cup, died in Qatar on Friday, his family and U.S. Soccer said. U.S. Soccer said it was "heartbroken to learn" of Wahl's death. His wife responded to the U.S. Soccer statement on Twitter, saying she was "in complete shock".

Soccer-Maradona is watching us from above and pushing us, says Messi

Lionel Messi said Argentina have felt the presence of the late, great Diego Maradona throughout their World Cup campaign, including on Friday when they beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach the semi-finals. Messi looked to have inspired Argentina into a last four meeting with Brazil's conquerors Croatia after he set up Nahuel Molina's opener before the break and added the second from the penalty spot.

Analysis-Soccer-European curse stings Brazil again at World Cup

Brazil are going home empty handed after they suffered yet another heartbreaking World Cup exit to a European rival -- and the quarter-final defeat by Croatia will hurt as they let victory slip through their fingers just three minutes from the final whistle. When Neymar put the South Americans ahead with a spectacular effort in the first half of extra time, Brazilian fans all over the world were left rejoicing.

Agony and anger for Brazil as World Cup favorites crash out

Brazilian soccer fans were overcome by shock, anger and disbelief on Friday after the World Cup favorites crashed out of the tournament at the quarter-final stage to 2018 runners-up Croatia. Brazil's strong momentum going into the World Cup had helped unify a nation left bitterly divided by an October election in which leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva unseated far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Soccer-Messi's Argentina go through on penalties after Dutch comeback

Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout to keep Lionel Messi's World Cup dream alive on Friday after the Dutch had snatched a 2-2 draw from the jaws of defeat in an extraordinary quarter-final. Emiliano Martinez saved the first two Dutch penalties to give Argentina a huge advantage and Lautaro Martinez sent Andries Noppert the wrong way to set up a date for the South Americans with Croatia in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Soccer-Neymar says he is unsure if he will play again with Brazil

Brazil's Neymar said on Friday he was unsure if he would play again for the national team after their heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia on penalties. "Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I'm not thinking straight," an emotional Neymar told reporters.

Soccer-England have more belief they can win World Cup than in 2018, says Kane

England were still unsure of their full potential when they reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia four years ago but have now built belief over the years that they can finally win the tournament, skipper Harry Kane said on Friday. A young and inexperienced England side defied the odds in Russia, where they were eliminated after extra time by Croatia but Gareth Southgate's squad has since proved to be title contenders as they seek their first trophy since 1966.

Soccer-Croatia beat Brazil on penalties to reach semi-finals

Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo's first penalty and Marquinhos hit the post to give Croatia a 4-2 shootout win over Brazil on Friday after their World Cup quarter-final finished level at 1-1. After a scoreless 90 minutes, Brazil took a 1-0 lead with a bit of extra time solo magic from Neymar but gritty Croatia refused to quit, Bruno Petkovic equalizing in the 117th minute to send the contest to penalties.

Plane carrying basketball star Griner lands in U.S

A plane carrying basketball star Brittney Griner landed in the United States early on Friday, nearly 10 months after she was detained in Russia. Griner was released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout and was heading home on Thursday, ending what President Joe Biden called months of "hell" for her and her wife.

