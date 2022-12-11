Sports News Roundup: U.S. sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup; Soccer-Southgate will not let emotions decide his England future after World Cup elimination and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

U.S. sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup

Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said. U.S. Soccer said it was "heartbroken to learn" of Wahl's death. His wife responded to the U.S. Soccer statement on Twitter, saying she was "in complete shock".

Soccer-Southgate will not let emotions decide his England future after World Cup elimination

England coach Gareth Southgate cut a disconsolate figure after losing to France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday but said he would not make any decision about his future in the heat of the moment. When England skipper Harry Kane missed a late penalty which would have brought Southgate's side level with the 2018 champions at Al Bayt Stadium, France held on for a 2-1 victory to set up a semi-final showdown with Morocco.

Soccer-Morocco beat Portugal to go through to World Cup semi-final

Mococco extended their dream run at the World Cup on Saturday as they out-thought and out-fought Portugal in a 1-0 win to become the first ever African country to reach the semi-finals thanks to a towering headed goal from Youssef En-Nesyri. In the 42nd minute En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a Yahya Attiat-Allah cross, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who misread its flight and crashed into his own defender.

Soccer-Man Utd looking to signing new forward, says Ten Hag

Manager Erik Ten Hag said Manchester United are looking to bring in a new forward to plug the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo after his departure from the Premier League club in the wake of an explosive interview with TalkTV. Ronaldo said, in the interview with Piers Morgan last month, he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect Ten Hag.

Soccer-I'll have to live with penalty miss, says Kane

England skipper Harry Kane said he will have to live with the penalty miss that condemned his team to a World Cup quarter-final exit against reigning champions France on Saturday. The striker had drawn his side level in the Al Bayt Stadium with a successful spot kick that saw him match Wayne Rooney's record haul of 53 goals for England.

Analysis-Soccer-France leave England wondering what might have been

The French cockerel crowed long and hard into the night on Saturday after France beat age-old rivals England 2-1 to reach the World Cup semi-finals and send their neighbors home. On a patch of verdant grass incongruously sat in the middle of a parched Qatari desert, the reigning champions repelled England's assaults and broke English hearts.

NHL roundup: Maple Leafs slide by Flames in OT

Mitchell Marner scored a power-play goal 43 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Calgary Flames 5-4 Saturday night. Marner scored his 12th goal of the season on an assist from William Nylander, who had two goals and three assists. Marner also had an assist to extend his point streak to 22 games, which is already a team record. The Maple Leafs have picked up at least one point in 14 straight games (11-0-3).

Soccer-Portugal fans plunge into sadness after World Cup elimination

Portugal fans were overcome with sadness and frustration on Saturday after their fancied team crashed out of the World Cup to Morocco, a lower-ranked side that had already ousted Spain. Supporters, many wearing scarves in the green and red colors of the Portuguese flag as they watched the match in Lisbon's bars and restaurants, had hoped to see their country reach the semi-finals. For them, the result was deeply frustrating.

Soccer-Moroccan ecstasy at World Cup win shared by Africa and Arab world

Moroccan soccer fans exploded in joy on Saturday as their team became the first from any African country to reach a World Cup semi-final, filling the stadium in Qatar with a deafening roar and unleashing cheering, crying, dancing and singing on the streets at home. The 1-0 victory over Portugal was celebrated further afield, with exuberant fans from Abidjan in Ivory Coast to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia lauding what they saw as a historic win for both Africa and the Arab World.

Soccer-Giroud sends France into World Cup semis as England miss late penalty

Olivier Giroud sent France into a World Cup semi-final with Morocco as his late header after Aurelien Tchouameni's opener clinched a gutsy 2-1 win over England on Saturday with Harry Kane blazing a penalty over the bar six minutes from time.

Four years ago Giroud did not manage a shot on target in the entire tournament as France won the title but in Qatar he now has four goals and has become his country's record goalscorer along the way.

