Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Warner in our plans for India tour: Australia coach; Body of sportswriter Wahl, who died while covering World Cup, returns to U.S and more

Cricket-Warner in our plans for India tour: Australia coach

David Warner is still a part of Australia's plans for the tour of India next year, head coach Andrew McDonald said, even with the 36-year-old's modest record in the subcontinent and his current battle for runs. The lefthanded opener averages 24.25 from his eight tests in India, well down on his career average of 46.04.

Body of sportswriter Wahl, who died while covering World Cup, returns to U.S

The body of well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, has arrived in the United States, the State Department said on Monday. "American journalist Grant Wahl has been returned to his family in the U.S. We're honored to have shepherded him home, & grateful to the government of Qatar for their cooperation & transparency with our consular process," U.S. ambassador to Qatar, Timmy Davis, said in a tweet.

Cycling-Astana end Lopez's contract over new findings in probe

Astana-Qazaqstan said it had terminated Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez's contract due to "new elements" linking him with a professor under investigation for alleged drug trafficking and money laundering. Spanish website Ciclo21 reported in July that police in Spain were scrutinising Lopez's connections to Marcos Maynar of the University of Extremadura.

Tennis-Top-ranked Swiatek named WTA Player of the Year

World number one Iga Swiatek was crowned WTA Player of the Year for the first time in her career, while Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova were named Doubles Team of the Year, the governing body of the women's game said on Monday. Poland's Swiatek went on a superb 37-match winning run and won the French and U.S. Opens as well as titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and San Diego.

Horse racing-National doping rules delayed amid legal uncertainty

U.S. federal officials hit the brakes on Monday regarding the Jan. 1 adoption of national anti-doping rules for racehorses after a recent court ruling against the program. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) has spent seven months writing the standards, known as the Anti-Doping and Medication Control (ADMC) program, set to replace a patchwork of state rules to better protect horses.

Athletics-Double 800m Olympic champion Rudisha survives plane crash

Twice Olympic 800 metres champion David Rudisha of Kenya escaped unhurt from a plane crash as he was returning from a sporting event at the weekend. The plane carrying the world 800m record holder and five other passengers crashed in Kajiado county in south-east Kenya after they attended the annual Maasai Olympics competition at Kimana Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday.

Golf-Australia to launch T20-style teams event

Australia will launch a new short-format golf event involving 10 city-based teams that its backers hope will revolutionise the sport and broaden its audience. The Ultra Golf Championship (UGC) will debut in December 2023, with teams competing over nine holes rather than the usual 18, the PGA Tour of Australasia, which is sanctioning the event, said on Tuesday.

Soccer-U.S. midfielder Reyna says limited World Cup role affected his training

United States midfielder Gio Reyna said on Monday being told by coach Gregg Berhalter he would have a very limited role at the World Cup affected his training in the run-up, but that he apologized and was forgiven by the team. Reyna's comments came after Berhalter's weekend remarks that the team had a player "clearly not meeting expectations on and off the field" whom they had contemplated sending home, according to the Charterworks newsletter.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Michigan State's appeal in Title IX swimming case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider how strictly to interpret the landmark Title IX civil rights law's protections for gender equality in college sports in a lawsuit challenging Michigan State University's elimination of its women's swimming and diving team. The high court rejected the university's appeal of a lower-court ruling in favor of former members of the team who say MSU violated Title IX by not providing enough opportunities for women athletes to participate in sports.

Motor racing-Capito steps down as Williams F1 team principal

Williams Formula One team principal and chief executive Jost Capito is stepping aside after two years in charge and technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison is also leaving, the former champions said on Monday. British-based Williams said in a statement that they would announce replacements in due course.

