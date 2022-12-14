Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi's World Cup dream alive as Alvarez helps Argentina cruise past Croatia into final; Cricketer Flintoff's injuries not life-threatening after 'Top Gear' crash -The Sun and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Messi's World Cup dream alive as Alvarez helps Argentina cruise past Croatia into final

Lionel Messi earned a last shot at World Cup glory after his penalty and a double from Julian Alvarez helped Argentina sweep past Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday and into the final where they will face either holders France or Morocco. While all eyes were on Argentina captain Messi and his fifth bid to win the one major trophy eluding him, it was 22-year-old Alvarez who stole the show, earning the penalty before opening his own account at the end of a scintillating 50-metre run.

Cricketer Flintoff's injuries not life-threatening after 'Top Gear' crash -The Sun

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff was taken to a hospital after a car crash during the filming of an episode of the BBC's "Top Gear" show, the broadcaster said on Tuesday, with The Sun newspaper reporting his injuries were not life-threatening. "Freddie (Flintoff) was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course," a BBC spokesperson told Reuters.

Ryan Reynolds meets with Gary Bettman about sale of Senators

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is serious about his interest in joining the Ottawa Senators' next ownership group. Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed Tuesday at the NHL board of governors meetings that he's met with Reynolds about the Senators.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Smith and Maier both awarded ski cross bronze, CAS says

Switzerland's Fanny Smith and Germany's Daniela Maier have both been awarded Olympic bronze medals for their performances in the women's ski cross at the Beijing 2022 Games, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Tuesday. Smith was relegated to fourth place after a prolonged review of the final in Zhangjiakou resulted in the International Ski Federation (FIS) jury deciding she had impeded Maier, who was promoted to the bronze medal position.

Cricket-Rafiq says he was forced to leave England after being abused for speaking out on racism

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq said he was "driven out" of England after speaking about his experiences last year on the racism he faced at the county club and that he still lacks support from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Rafiq, a former captain of the England Under-19 side and of Pakistani descent, had told a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee in November 2021 he received sustained racist abuse and had contemplated suicide while at Yorkshire.

NBA-NBA renames MVP trophy after Michael Jordan

The National Basketball Association has renamed the trophy given to its regular season MVP after Michael Jordan, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. The bronze Michael Jordan Trophy is one of six renamed trophies unveiled by the NBA on Tuesday and features a player breaking out of a rock to reach for a crystal basketball that consists of 23 points, a nod to Jordan's jersey number.

Soccer-Thousands flood Buenos Aires streets as Argentina reach World Cup final

Thousands of Argentines filled the streets of central Buenos Aires with blue-and-white banners on Tuesday as they watched Lionel Messi lead their team to a 3-0 win over Croatia and a place in the World Cup final. The huge crowds around the Obelisco in the heart of the capital buzzed as Messi gave the South Americans the lead with an early penalty in Qatar before Julian Alvarez scored two more, the last following another dazzling Messi run.

