Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi's World Cup dream alive as Alvarez helps Argentina cruise past Croatia into final; NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin makes history as Caps blast Blackhawks and more

Lionel Messi earned a last shot at World Cup glory after his penalty and a double from Julian Alvarez helped Argentina sweep past Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday and into the final where they will face either holders France or Morocco. While all eyes were on Argentina captain Messi and his fifth bid to win the one major trophy eluding him, it was 22-year-old Alvarez who stole the show, earning the penalty before opening his own account at the end of a scintillating 50-metre run.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin makes history as Caps blast Blackhawks

Alex Ovechkin tallied a hat trick and added an assist while becoming just the third player in NHL history to notch 800 career goals as the visiting Washington Capitals rolled to a 7-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Washington extended its winning streak to five games while sending the Blackhawks to their 12th loss in the past 13 games.

Ryan Reynolds meets with Gary Bettman about sale of Senators

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is serious about his interest in joining the Ottawa Senators' next ownership group. Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed Tuesday at the NHL board of governors meetings that he's met with Reynolds about the Senators.

NBA roundup: Celtics edge Lakers in OT thriller

Jayson Tatum scored 44 points and Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 15 rebounds as the visiting Boston Celtics ended a rare losing skid with a 122-118 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Marcus Smart scored 18 points and Derrick White had 10 as the Celtics rebounded after losing their previous two games. Boston was upended by the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, while losing consecutive games for just the second time this season.

Achieving the 800-goal plateau in dramatic fashion Tuesday night in Chicago, Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin notched his 29th career hat trick and became just the third player in NHL history to reach 800 goals. Ovechkin, 37, scored twice in the first period and netted No. 800 in the third as Washington beat the Blackhawks 7-3. He now sits one behind Gordie Howe for second on the all-time goals list. Wayne Gretzky is the leader with 894.

Thousands of Argentines filled the streets of central Buenos Aires with blue-and-white banners on Tuesday as they watched Lionel Messi lead their team to a 3-0 win over Croatia and a place in the World Cup final. The huge crowds around the Obelisco in the heart of the capital buzzed as Messi gave the South Americans the lead with an early penalty in Qatar before Julian Alvarez scored two more, the last following another dazzling Messi run.

Athletics-American Ross gets three-year ban over whereabouts violation

American 400 metres runner Randolph Ross has been handed a three-year suspension for violating whereabouts rules and falsifying an email sent to anti-doping authorities, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said. Ross, who was part of the U.S. squad which won 4x400m relay gold at last year's Tokyo Olympics, will be suspended until 2025, meaning he will not be eligible for participation at the 2024 Games in Paris.

Lionel Messi has confirmed he will play his last World Cup game when Argentina take on France or Morocco in Sunday's final in Qatar. Messi lead Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in their semi-final on Tuesday and will earn his 172nd cap at the weekend when he tries to bring the country its first World Cup title since 1986.

Top 25 roundup: No. 4 Alabama survives scare by Memphis

Behind the duo of Brandon Miller and Mark Sears, No. 4 Alabama pushed its winning streak to four games with a 91-88 win over Memphis on Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Miller finished with a team-high 24 points and added eight rebounds and five assists. Sears had a team-high 12 points in the first half and finished with 18. Noah Clowney put up 11 points, nine rebounds and a team-high three blocks for the Crimson Tide (9-1).

Soccer-Argentina crush Croatia, Messi's dream lives on into final

The most clinical of smash-and-grabs kept Lionel Messi on track for his date with destiny and broke Croatian hearts as Argentina reached Sunday's World Cup final with a 3-0 victory at the Lusail Stadium. Either France or Morocco will face Argentina who were fired-up and orchestrated by a majestic Messi on Tuesday. Considered by many to be the world's best, Messi now has a chance to put behind him defeat in the 2014 World Cup final and fill the only blank on his career resume.

