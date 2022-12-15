Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Nepali groups urge FIFA to 'make things right' for migrant workers; Ukraine's Zelenskiy opposes idea of Russian athletes at Olympics under neutral banner and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Nepali groups urge FIFA to 'make things right' for migrant workers

More than three dozen Nepali civil society groups on Thursday called on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to "stop looking the other way" while migrant workers are denied compensation after having "suffered abuses in Qatar", Amnesty International said. The 2022 World Cup host nation, where foreigners make up the majority of the 2.9 million population, has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy opposes idea of Russian athletes at Olympics under neutral banner

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday opposed the idea of Russian athletes taking part under any kind of neutral banner at the 2024 Summer Olympics, saying "all their flags are stained in blood." Zelenskiy made his remarks after talking to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who last week said the participation of Russian and Belarusian sportsmen and women at the 2024 Paris games was still unclear.

Athletics-Tracktown USA struggles to lure in American fans

When Eugene, Oregon, known as "Tracktown, USA", became the first American city to host the athletics world championships, 2028 Los Angeles Games organisers would have been hoping that U.S. fans would finally get hooked on a sport that has long been the jewel of the Olympic crown. The championships in July ended up being greeted with an ambivalent embrace even though it featured the emergence of a bona fide American superstar Sydney McLaughlin, who followed up her dazzling Tokyo gold with one of the most spectacular performances in Eugene -- shattering her own world record to win the 400 metres hurdles gold.

Rams, Warriors and Astros reign supreme over 'big three' U.S. sports in 2022

The Los Angeles Rams got their Hollywood ending, the Golden State Warriors proved the doubters wrong, and the Houston Astros won a World Series untarnished by a cheating scandal in the "big three" U.S. sports leagues this year. February saw Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford engineer a come-from-behind, 79-yard, fourth quarter drive that was capped off by Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) Cooper Kupp's leaping touchdown catch in the end zone to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Analysis-Soccer-Tactical masterplan, and grit, take France into World Cup final

Mike Tyson claimed that everybody has a plan, until they get punched in the face, which is precisely what happened to Morocco when they were bounced out of the World Cup in a 2-0 defeat by heavyweights France in their semi-final clash on Wednesday. Morocco, the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup, had built their success on brilliant defending and fast counter attacks, but they got a taste of their own medicine when France abandoned possession early on and struck after five minutes.

Cricket-Williamson steps down as NZ test captain, Southee takes over

Kane Williamson has stepped down as New Zealand test captain and has been replaced by Tim Southee, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Thursday. After taking charge in 2016 Williamson captained New Zealand in 40 tests - with 22 wins, 10 defeats and eight draws - and led the team to victory over India in the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021.

Soccer-Paris celebrates win after high-stakes World Cup clash with Morocco

Supporters poured into Paris's freezing Champs-Elysees boulevard on Wednesday after a World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco which for millions tugged at the heartstrings, as "Les Bleus" won 2-0 to reach the final for a second time in a row. "We just want to celebrate our win and we can really feel it will get crazy," said student Kerene Massuka who came with a friend.

Top 25 roundup: No. 16 UCLA pounds No. 20 Maryland

No. 16 UCLA combined a solid offensive effort, committing four turnovers and shooting percent from the floor, with a stifling defense to lead wire-to-wire and throttle No. 20 Maryland 87-60 on Wednesday in College Park, Md. The Bruins (9-2) scored the game's first seven points, pushed their lead to 26-7 by the under 8-minute timeout of the first half, and led by as many as 38 points. UCLA also converted 16 Maryland turnovers into 19 points and held Terrapins leading scorer Jahmir Young without a field goal in eight attempts.

Tennis-End of an era, but Alcaraz and Swiatek ready to keep torch burning

The men's "big four" may be history but two of its remaining members, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal, kept offering stiff resistance to the next generation in a seismic year for tennis. Swiss maestro Roger Federer had not played since the summer of 2021, so while his retirement in September, aged 41, was not unexpected, it still shocked.

Soccer-France into final with 2-0 win as Morocco go down fighting

France set up a heavyweight World Cup final against Argentina after an early goal by Theo Hernandez and a late one from Randal Kolo Muani ended battling Morocco's dream run via an action-packed 2-0 semi-final victory on Wednesday. Full back Hernandez stretched high after five minutes to hook in the first goal Morocco have conceded to an opposition player in the tournament after a scramble in the box, but the holders offered only occasional glimpses of their class.

(With inputs from agencies.)