Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Warner at a crossroads ahead of South Africa series; Soccer-Real Madrid agree deal to sign Brazilian 16-year-old prodigy Endrick and more

Cricket-Warner at a crossroads ahead of South Africa series

Australia's David Warner has rarely shied away from a fight but the long-serving opener faces one of the bigger ones of his career as he seeks runs against South Africa to stave off an unplanned exit from test cricket. The 36-year-old remains nominally in Australia's plans for the tour of India in February but is under pressure to perform in the three-match series starting at the Gabba on Saturday after struggling against a modest West Indies attack.

Soccer-Real Madrid agree deal to sign Brazilian 16-year-old prodigy Endrick

Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian teenager Endrick from Palmeiras, the teams announced on Thursday, beating a host of leading European clubs linked to the prodigy. The 16-year-old striker will join the European and LaLiga champions in July 2024, due to world soccer governing body FIFA's rules prohibiting underage players from playing abroad.

NHL roundup: Rangers end two Maple Leafs streaks

Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves Thursday night and the New York Rangers recorded a 3-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs, who suffered their first regulation loss in more than a month. Shesterkin helped the Rangers get their season-high fifth straight win by stopping red-hot Mitchell Marner three times. Marner saw his team-record 23-game points streak come to an end.

Athletics-No quick return for Russia in face of dual ban, says Coe

While the IOC prevaricates about the "dilemma" of banning Russian athletes from the 2024 Olympics, World Athletics boss Sebastian Coe has made it clear that as far as his sport is concerned they remain very much on the outside, twice-over. IOC chief Thomas Bach said last week that a lengthy Executive Board debate resulted in the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine remaining in place but that there were discussions about potentially allowing some individuals to take part as neutral athletes.

NBA roundup: Grizzlies dominate Bucks, win 7th straight

Behind a triple-double from Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies cruised to their seventh straight win with a dominating 142-101 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. In a game that saw the Grizzlies carry a 46-point lead into the fourth quarter, Morant finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season. He became the first player in franchise history to have a triple-double before the start of the fourth quarter.

Tennis-Ferrer to be named Spain's new Davis Cup captain

Former world number three David Ferrer is set to replace Sergi Bruguera as Spain's new Davis Cup captain, the country's tennis federation (RFET) said. Ferrer, 40, had signed an agreement to captain Spain for the next three years and would be officially presented in his new role in Madrid on Monday, the RFET said in a statement on Thursday.

Stephen Curry to miss few weeks with shoulder injury

Golden State superstar guard Stephen Curry will miss a few weeks with a left shoulder injury sustained during Wednesday night's game, ESPN reported Thursday. Curry suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Warriors' loss to the Indiana Pacers while going for a steal. He exited and did not return.

Tennis-Indian Wells will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fans

Tennis fans attending the Indian Wells tournament in Southern California this coming March will not be required to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the grounds, organizers said. The change in policy followed consultation with heath and industry experts, the tournament said in a statement.

Soccer-Portugal coach Santos leaves job after World Cup exit

Fernando Santos has left his job as Portugal coach after his team lost to Morocco in the World Cup quarter-finals, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Thursday. The Portuguese suffered a shock 1-0 defeat by Morocco in Qatar on Saturday, after Santos started the match by leaving the country's all-time record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes' bench.

Soccer-No British fans arrested at World Cup - report

British soccer fans at the World Cup in Qatar behaved impeccably and none were arrested at the global tournament, the UK's football policing lead said. "The behaviour of England and Wales out in Qatar was absolutely exemplary," Chief Constable Mark Roberts of Cheshire Police was quoted as saying by USA Today on Thursday.

