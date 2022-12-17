Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Scotland women's team launch legal action over pay-reports; Tennis-Top-ranked Alcaraz relishing potential Djokovic rivalry and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Scotland women's team launch legal action over pay-reports

Scotland's women's national soccer team is beginning legal action against their sport's governing body, the Scottish FA, over equal pay and conditions, British media reports said on Friday. Captain Rachel Corsie, reportedly the lead claimant in the employment tribunal case, told BBC Scotland that there were a "significant number of examples" where players felt they were not provided with proper resources.

Soccer-Key match-ups in World Cup final between Argentina and France

Argentina and France meet in Sunday's World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Both countries are bidding for their third title with the French having the chance to become the first back-to-back champions since Brazil in 1962. Here are three of the key match-ups that are likely to have a strong bearing on the result:

Tennis-Top-ranked Alcaraz relishing potential Djokovic rivalry

World number one Carlos Alcaraz said he is lucky to have Novak Djokovic as a rival on the ATP Tour as it gives him the chance to test himself against one of the sport's greatest players. Djokovic was deported from Australia in the lead-up to the season's first Grand Slam in January for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 and missed several tournaments including the U.S. Open, where Spaniard Alcaraz claimed his maiden major.

Golf-Tiger Woods says time with son priority over recovery from injury

Fifteen-times major winner Tiger Woods said he did not care whether competing in this weekend's PNC Championship would set back his recovery from injury, so long as it means he can compete alongside his son Charlie. Woods withdrew ahead of this month's Hero World Challenge after developing plantar fasciitis and told reporters on Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, that progress was slow.

Brittney Griner says she will advocate for Americans detained abroad, resume career

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who on Friday left an Army medical center where she had been recuperating following her release from a Russian penal colony as part of a prisoner swap, said she would work to help bring other detained Americans home and planned to resume her WNBA career. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and eight-time Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star, left the Brooke Army Medical Center a week after she arrived at Fort Sam Houston in Texas, CNN reported.

NFL-Purdy good! 49ers rookie QB shines as team secures playoff berth

Brock Purdy's rise from "Mr. Irrelevant" to starting quarterback for the playoff-bound 49ers has unleashed Purdy-mania after the rookie led San Francisco past the Seahawks with a gutsy road win on Thursday night. The 22-year-old was on few people's radars after being selected by the 49ers with the final pick of this year's draft, a designation that comes with the dubious title "Mr. Irrelevant."

In Messi's hometown, hope builds ahead of World Cup final

In Rosario, the Argentine city where Lionel Messi grew up, hope and excitement are rising that their hometown star can guide the country to a first soccer World Cup since 1986, repeating a trick by one Diego Maradona 36 years ago. Some 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Buenos Aires, on the western bank of the mighty Paraná River, the farm hub city is where Messi grew up and first kicked a ball. His image is everywhere, adorning the sides of buildings.

Soccer-World Cup going from compact to super-sized in 2026

With the most compact World Cup ever reaching a climax on Sunday in Qatar, the baton will be passed to 2026 co-hosts the United States, Mexico and Canada for what will be a super-sized global soccer showcase with more games and travel - and much more beer. After controversially awarding 2022 host duties to Qatar, a country smaller than the state of Connecticut, soccer's governing body FIFA is going big in 2026, increasing the number of teams from 32 to 48 with games over three nations and as many time zones.

Soccer-Club World Cup to feature 32 teams in 2025, says FIFA president Infantino

The 2025 Club World Cup will feature 32 teams, making the format similar to the ongoing soccer World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday. He said the tournament, which currently involves seven teams, would be held every four years and would boost revenues for the global sports body further.

Soccer-Adidas reports 'extraordinary' demand for Argentina jerseys

As Lionel Messi dreams of getting his hands on a maiden World Cup trophy in Qatar, his fans struggle to get theirs on jerseys of the Argentina team as sportswear giant Adidas grapples with a global shortage of stock due to the extraordinary demand. Ahead of Argentina's World Cup final against France on Sunday, German sportswear maker Adidas said the high demand for Argentine kits and knockoffs making their way into local markets has prompted them to explore plans to boost their production ahead of what could be a massive celebration.

