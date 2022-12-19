Sports News Roundup: Soccer-French hearts are broken but future looks bright; NFL roundup: Patriots fumble away game to Raiders on last play and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-French hearts are broken but future looks bright

France will be heartbroken after losing the World Cup final to Argentina in a penalty shootout but the genius of Kylian Mbappe and the depth of talent in the squad bode well for the future. France began the World Cup without Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, striker Christopher Nkunku, midfielders Ngolo Kante and Paul Pogba and lost left back Lucas Hernandez in the first game and yet still reached the final, where they lost 4-2 on penalties after a spectacular 3-3 draw.

NFL roundup: Patriots fumble away game to Raiders on last play

Defensive end Chandler Jones recovered a fumble on a lateral play and took it 48 yards to the end zone against his former team with time expired to give the host Las Vegas Raiders a stunning 30-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday evening. With the score tied 24-24, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff on the final play of regulation. He gained 23 yards before tossing a lateral backward to receiver Jakobi Meyers, who then launched the ball back toward midfield to try to keep the play alive.

Soccer-England manager Southgate to stay on until Euro 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate has decided to stay on and lead the campaign for the 2024 European Championship, the Football Association (FA) said on Sunday. The popular 52-year-old led England to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, where they were knocked out by France, and had said he was "conflicted" about his role and giving it some thought.

Soccer-Magical Messi hoists World Cup after final for the ages

As fireworks exploded and some 80,000 people roared, Lionel Messi smiled. His Argentina soccer shirt covered by the bisht the Emir of Qatar had just draped him in – the cape reserved for top officials and sheikhs. He smiled, he paused, then he hoisted high the World Cup, a lifetime's dream realised.

For all the accolades, all the awards, the riches, titles and silverware, there had been one stain on his career resume, and it was one he erased forever on a magical World Cup night for Argentina.

NHL roundup: Jordan Staal completes Hurricanes' rally vs. Penguins

Jordan Staal's goal with 6:27 to play gave the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 comeback victory against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. The outcome extended Carolina's point streak to 11 games. However, Pittsburgh's seven-game winning streak, which was the longest active mark in the NHL, came to a close.

'We love this team': Argentina street party erupts after World Cup win

Hundreds of thousands of Argentines poured into the sunlit streets of Buenos Aires on Sunday, ecstatic after a nail-biting victory on penalties in the World Cup final over France made the South Americans world champions for the first time since 1986. In a tense and roller-coaster match played in Qatar in front of some 88,000 fans, Argentina, led by star Lionel Messi, took home its third World Cup after beating France, the defending champions, 4-2 on penalties after drawing 3-3 after extra time.

Soccer-France fight back to draw 2-2 with Argentina and force extra time

France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice in two minutes late in the game, including an 80th-minute penalty, to salvage a 2-2 draw with Argentina after 90 minutes and force extra time in the World Cup final on Sunday. The Argentineans had struck through captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in the first half and were in complete control until Mbappe inspired a dramatic comeback for France, who had looked toothless for much of the game.

Soccer-Australian soccer does not have culture of crowd trouble - CEO

A-League boss Danny Townsend has denied that Australian soccer has a culture of poor crowd behaviour as police laid charges in connection with a violent pitch invasion that left a player and referee injured during the abandoned Melbourne derby.

Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover was concussed after being struck in the face by a metal bucket full of sand and referee Alex King suffered a cut to his head as fans from the Victory end stormed onto the pitch on Saturday.

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic's 27 boards help Nuggets dispatch Hornets

Nikola Jokic set a career high with 27 rebounds -- including a franchise record 20 in the first half -- along with 40 points and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-115 on Sunday night. The 20 rebounds in one half are tied for the second most in NBA history going back to 1996-97. Kevin Love holds the record with 22 in a half. The only other player in NBA history to have at least 37 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists in a single game was Wilt Chamberlain.

Amar'e Stoudemire arrested on domestic violence battery charge

Six-time NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday night in Miami and charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic violence battery after allegedly hitting his daughter. The Miami Herald said Stoudemire was taken into custody at his Miami residence. The girl, who is a minor, told police that Stoudemire accused her of giving "attitude" to her grandmother, and he slapped her in the face, punched her in the jaw and hit her in other areas of her left side, according to the police report, which was obtained by the newspaper.

