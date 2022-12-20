Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Ancelotti plans to stay at Real Madrid until 2024; Argentina's post-Maradona youth revel in Messi's maiden World Cup win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ancelotti plans to stay at Real Madrid until 2024

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he plans to stay at the Spanish club until his contract expires in June 2024 following reports of a possible move to the Brazilian national team. The Italian boss said he remains focused on his current role at Madrid as the team looks to defend their LaLiga, Spanish Super Cup and Champions League titles and prepare for the Club World Cup in February.

Argentina's post-Maradona youth revel in Messi's maiden World Cup win

Argentine Santiago Cutaia, 34, had never felt the elation of his country winning the soccer World Cup before, born two years after late icon Diego Maradona last hoisted the trophy aloft for the Albiceleste in 1986. He has now.

Rugby-French federation president Laporte to step back from duties after trial verdict

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) said its president Bernard Laporte is stepping back from his duties after being sentenced on corruption charges but would remain in the role during his appeal process. Laporte received a two-year suspended prison sentence and a 75,000 euros ($79,582.50) fine after being found guilty in a trial for influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets.

Soccer-In year of drama, World Cup shines spotlight on growth in the sport

Lionel Messi's World Cup fairytale lit up the year in soccer as heroics and heartbreak at the finals captivated fans and highlighted the growth of the world's most popular sport despite the criticism of host country Qatar's human rights record. European leagues have long dictated the global football calendar but world governing body FIFA's decision to hold the tournament in the Middle East for the first time resulted in a mid-season pause and shook up the domestic club game.

Tennis-Argentine Marcaccio joins Nadal's coaching staff

Argentine Gustavo Marcaccio will be a new member of Rafael Nadal's coaching staff for the 2023 season, the Spanish player said on Monday. The announcement comes three days after Spanish coach Francis Roig said he would be stepping down from his role on Nadal's team after 18 years to take on new projects.

Soccer-France's Coman, Tchouameni racially abused after World Cup final defeat

France forward Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni have been subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina, the BBC reported on Monday. Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Coman's effort from the spot and Tchouameni fired wide as Argentina captured their first world title since 1986, and third overall.

Soccer-Argentina to celebrate World Cup victory at Buenos Aires' Obelisk

Argentina's national team will celebrate their World Cup triumph on Tuesday in Buenos Aires at the Obelisk, the monument that is the traditional epicentre of sporting celebrations, the federation said on Monday. "The world champion squad will leave on Tuesday at noon for the Obelisk to celebrate the world title with the fans," the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on its official Twitter account.

Rugby-Borthwick calls on England players to channel pain into Six Nations campaign

Newly appointed England head coach Steve Borthwick said the team's players are "hurting" after their recent run of poor results, adding that he hopes to harness their frustration and turn it into fuel for a successful Six Nations campaign. The 43-year-old was appointed head coach on Monday, replacing Eddie Jones, who was dismissed earlier this month.

Soccer-Miedema suffers ACL injury, World Cup campaign in doubt

Arsenal and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema's participation at next year's Women's World Cup is in doubt after she confirmed on Monday she ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her knee during a Champions League match last week. Playing against Olympique Lyonnais, the Dutch player left the pitch in tears and was carried on a stretcher on the stroke of halftime as Arsenal lost 1-0 but still progressed to the quarter-finals.

Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt claims another giant slalom win in Italy

Swiss Olympic champion alpine skier Marco Odermatt won another giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy, on Monday to secure his 15th career World Cup victory. Odermatt, the reigning World Cup champion and current leader, finished 0.20 seconds ahead of Norwegian veteran Henrik Kristoffersen and 0.92 in front of Olympic silver medallist Zan Kranjec.

