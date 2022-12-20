Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Ancelotti plans to stay at Real Madrid until 2024; Soccer-In year of drama, World Cup shines spotlight on growth in the sport and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ancelotti plans to stay at Real Madrid until 2024

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he plans to stay at the Spanish club until his contract expires in June 2024 following reports of a possible move to the Brazilian national team. The Italian boss said he remains focused on his current role at Madrid as the team looks to defend their LaLiga, Spanish Super Cup and Champions League titles and prepare for the Club World Cup in February.

Soccer-In year of drama, World Cup shines spotlight on growth in the sport

Lionel Messi's World Cup fairytale lit up the year in soccer as heroics and heartbreak at the finals captivated fans and highlighted the growth of the world's most popular sport despite the criticism of host country Qatar's human rights record. European leagues have long dictated the global football calendar but world governing body FIFA's decision to hold the tournament in the Middle East for the first time resulted in a mid-season pause and shook up the domestic club game.

Cricket-England complete historic whitewash in Pakistan

England's bold brand of cricket brought more accolades on Tuesday as they became the first test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan with their eight-wicket victory in the third and final match in Karachi. The tourists, having restricted Pakistan to 216 in the second innings, comfortably chased a target of 167 to bring up their third straight victory in the series after wins in Rawalpindi and Multan.

Argentina's post-Maradona youth revel in Messi's maiden World Cup win

Argentine Santiago Cutaia, 34, had never felt the elation of his country winning the soccer World Cup before, born two years after late icon Diego Maradona last hoisted the trophy aloft for the Albiceleste in 1986. He has now.

Rugby-French federation president Laporte to step back from duties after trial verdict

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) said its president Bernard Laporte is stepping back from his duties after being sentenced on corruption charges but would remain in the role during his appeal process. Laporte received a two-year suspended prison sentence and a 75,000 euros ($79,582.50) fine after being found guilty in a trial for influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets.

NBA roundup: Thunder spoil Damian Lillard's record night

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capped a 35-point effort by draining a 14-foot jumper at the buzzer to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 123-121 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Gilgeous-Alexander caught the inbounds pass with three seconds remaining, spun to his right and then elevated over Justise Winslow, launching a floater that dropped through the net as the buzzer sounded to give the Thunder their second consecutive win.

Soccer-Argentina's World Cup winners arrive home to hero's welcome

Thousands of ecstatic fans gave Argentina's football squad a hero's welcome in Buenos Aires in the early hours before dawn on Tuesday after the plane carrying Lionel Messi and his World Cup-winning team mates touched down at Ezeiza airport. The Argentine capital has been in party mode since their dramatic victory over France in Sunday's final in Qatar, which gave the country its first World Cup win since Diego Maradona hoisted the trophy 36 years ago.

Rugby-Borthwick calls on England players to channel pain into Six Nations campaign

Newly appointed England head coach Steve Borthwick said the team's players are "hurting" after their recent run of poor results, adding that he hopes to harness their frustration and turn it into fuel for a successful Six Nations campaign. The 43-year-old was appointed head coach on Monday, replacing Eddie Jones, who was dismissed earlier this month.

NHL roundup: Blues' Jordan Kyrou nets first hat trick

Jordan Kyrou collected his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Nathan Walker and Robert Thomas, in a two-point outing, also scored for St. Louis, which is riding a four-game winning streak. Vladimir Tarasenko collected three assists and Nick Leddy posted two helpers.

Cricket-Vettori stumped as Warner delivers wrong'un with Bali joke

Australia opener David Warner may have lost form with the bat but showed on Tuesday his sense of humour remains intact as he sent officials scrambling with a social media post suggesting he was holidaying in Bali in the lead-up to the 'Boxing Day' test. Warner posted pictures of himself and his children on a plane with the caption: "My current situation. Bali here we come".

(With inputs from agencies.)