Sports News Roundup: Demand for Messi, Mbappe soccer gear spikes after World Cup; Football Australia issues two lifetime bans after pitch invasion and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Kenyans Kipyokei, Rionoripo handed long bans for doping, Lempus charged

Kenya's Diana Kipyokei has been disqualified as the 2021 Boston Marathon women's winner after being handed a six-year ban for using the prohibited substance triamcinolone acetonide, the Athletics Integrity United (AIU) said on Tuesday. Compatriot Purity Rionoripo has been banned for five years after testing positive for the banned diuretic furosemide, while fellow Kenyan Betty Wilson Lempus has been charged with the presence of triamcinolone acetonide.

Cycling-Vuelta a Espana 2023 to start in Barcelona's Olympic port

Barcelona's Olympic port will host the departure of the 78th edition of the Vuelta a Espana next August, organisers said on Tuesday. Stage one will feature a 14km team time trial through the streets of the city, which hasn't played host to the first stage of the race since 1962.

Argentines dance, cry and cheer in streets as World Cup winners return

Hundreds of thousands - millions by some estimates - of ecstatic Argentines flooded onto the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday to cheer the country's World Cup-winning soccer squad led by Lionel Messi after their plane landed in the pre-dawn hours. The team arrived in the early hours at Ezeiza airport where despite it being around 3am (0600 GMT) thousands were waiting with banners, flags and flares, and howling in joy after 36 years since the country's last World Cup victory.

Motor racing-F1 drivers barred from political statements unless approved

Formula One drivers will need prior written permission from the sport's governing body to make 'political statements' from next season following an update of the International Sporting Code. The 2023 version of the code, which applies to all series sanctioned by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), was published on the governing body's website with changes highlighted.

Golf-LIV players eligible for 2023 Masters Tournament

Augusta National Golf Club will invite players eligible under their current criteria to participate in the 2023 Masters Tournament, the organisers said on Tuesday. That means PGA Tour players suspended indefinitely by the U.S.-based circuit for joining the LIV Golf Series would be eligible to play in the tournament.

Demand for Messi, Mbappe soccer gear spikes after World Cup

In the wake of Sunday's World Cup final soccer fans around the world have rushed to buy merchandise, with demand for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe soccer club jerseys more than tripling, sports merchandise retailer Fanatics Inc told Reuters.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw, with Messi scoring twice and France's Kylian Mbappe netting three times. It was Argentina's first World Cup win since Diego Maradona hoisted the trophy 36 years ago.

NHL roundup: Blues' Jordan Kyrou nets first hat trick

Jordan Kyrou collected his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Nathan Walker and Robert Thomas, in a two-point outing, also scored for St. Louis, which is riding a four-game winning streak. Vladimir Tarasenko collected three assists and Nick Leddy posted two helpers.

Soccer-Football Australia issues two lifetime bans after pitch invasion

Football Australia has issued the first two of many lifetime bans it expects to hand out as part of its ongoing investigation into the pitch invasion that left a player and a referee injured during the abandoned A-League derby. Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover was concussed after being struck in the face by a metal bucket and referee Alex King suffered a cut to his head as fans from the Melbourne Victory end stormed onto the pitch on Saturday.

Soccer-Wiegman out to ensure England 'bring it home' again at 2023 World Cup

England coach Sarina Wiegman said it would be tough for her team to top an unbeaten 2022 in which they won the women's European Championship at home but said she will ensure they step things up in their bid to win the World Cup next year. England have not lost in 26 games since Wiegman took charge in September 2021. They qualified for the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia with a 100% record and beat reigning world champions the United States at Wembley earlier this year.

Sapporo, Japan Olympic Committee hit pause on Winter Games bid -Kyodo

The city of Sapporo and the Japan Olympic Committee will pause active promotion of Sapporo's bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics for "a while", Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, amid a widening corruption scandal in Japan over the Tokyo 2020 Games. There have been several arrests in connection with suspected bid-rigging in connection with the Tokyo Games, and Sapporo's mayor was quoted last week as saying it might be difficult to carry out promotional activities under current conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)