Sports News Roundup: Baseball-Judge named New York Yankees captain; Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Judge named New York Yankees captain

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was named captain of the Bronx Bombers on Wednesday, adding his name to a list of franchise greats including Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Derek Jeter. Judge, who signed a nine-year $360 million deal this month to stay in New York, became the Yankees 16th captain and first since Jeter, who held the title from 2003-14.

Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances

Brazilian soccer legend Pele's cancer has advanced and he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to a medical report, and his family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas. Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, the 82-year-old has been hospitalized in the Albert Einstein hospital since late November as doctors reevaluate his treatment and tend to a respiratory infection.

Soccer-Man United see off Burnley, Brighton knocked out of League Cup

Goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford earned Manchester United a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday as third-tier Charlton Athletic knocked out Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties. Playing their first game since the World Cup break, United went ahead after 27 minutes when Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent a cross into the six-yard box and Eriksen smashed the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Soccer-England's Mead named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

England striker Beth Mead was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Wednesday after helping her team win the 2022 European Championship. The 27-year-old Mead won the Golden Boot as leading scorer at Euro 2022 and was named player of the tournament.

Rugby-Italy's Traore calls out team mates over 'offensive' Christmas present

A Black Italian rugby player accused his team mates of racism on Wednesday after they gave him a "rotten banana" during a 'Secret Santa' anonymous gift exchange. Cherif Traore wrote on Instagram that he received the unwanted present, inside a rubbish bag, during a Christmas dinner with fellow Benetton Treviso players.

Soccer-Football Australia bans eight more fans over pitch invasion

Football Australia has handed lengthy stadium bans to eight more fans in the wake of Saturday's violent pitch invasion during the abandoned Melbourne derby. The governing body hit two fans with lifetime bans earlier in the week and on Thursday dished out suspensions ranging from five to 20 years to the eight fans over the incident during the A-League game between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory.

Soccer-Messi extends contract with PSG - report

World Cup winner Lionel Messi has reached a deal with Paris St Germain to stay with the club for at least the 2023-24 season, French daily Le Parisien reported on Wednesday. The 35-year-old forward, seven-times winner of the Ballon D'Or, helped Argentina lift the World Cup trophy by beating France on penalties in the final on Sunday.

Cricket-Pakistan's Naseem, Hasan in line to return against New Zealand

Pakistan's Naseem Shah has recovered from a shoulder issue and is ready to return to the side for their two-test home series against New Zealand but fellow quicks Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf remain sidelined with injuries. Afridi has been out of action since suffering a knee injury during the Twenty20 World Cup final in Melbourne on Nov. 13. Naseem and Haris (thigh) played the first test against England but missed the last two matches.

NBA roundup: Pascal Siakam (52) powers Raptors past Knicks

Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points Wednesday night and sank the go-ahead free throw with 2:01 left for the visiting Toronto Raptors, who snapped a six-game losing streak and ended the New York Knicks' winning streak with a 113-106 victory. Siakam produced the eighth 50-point effort in the NBA this season. He was also the first player to score at least 50 points at Madison Square Garden since James Harden had 61 points for the Houston Rockets on Jan. 23, 2019.

NFL-Franco Harris, who made 'Immaculate Reception', dies at 72

Franco Harris, the Pittsburgh Steelers running back who caught what became known as the "Immaculate Reception", has died aged 72, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said on Wednesday. Harris rushed for 12,120 yards in 13 NFL seasons and won four Super Bowl rings with the Steelers but it was a single catch off a ricocheted pass from Terry Bradshaw that turned into a game-winning 60-yard touchdown that is the signature moment in a Hall of Fame career.

