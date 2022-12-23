Sports News Roundup: Italy soccer prosecutors seek to reopen accounting trial against Juve, other clubs; Soccer-French minister wants FIFA probe as team targeted by insults at home and abroad and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Italy soccer prosecutors seek to reopen accounting trial against Juve, other clubs

Italy's soccer prosecutors are seeking the partial cancellation of a ruling that cleared Juventus and other clubs and their executives following an accounting investigation involving capital gains, the football federation (FIGC) said on Thursday. A report by the Supervisory Commission for Serie A clubs (COVISOC) into player trading activity was carried out and submitted to soccer's federal prosecutor last year, with an investigation then launched.

Soccer-French minister wants FIFA probe as team targeted by insults at home and abroad

The distasteful taunting of France striker Kylian Mbappe by some Argentina fans amid celebrations in Buenos Aires to welcome back the World Cup winners should be investigated by soccer's world governing body FIFA, a senior French cabinet minister said. During Argentina's jubilant homecoming a group of fans set alight a makeshift coffin lid adorned with a cross and picture of Mbappe. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also clutched a toy baby with Mbappe's face on during an open-top bus parade through the capital. Images of both went viral on social media.

Baseball-Bauer's suspension cut, clearing path for return

Trevor Bauer's suspension for violating Major League Baseball's (MLB) domestic violence and sexual assault policy has been cut by a neutral arbitrator, clearing the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher's immediate reinstatement. In April, MLB suspended the 2018 All Star for 324 games without pay following what Commissioner Rob Manfred described as an "extensive investigation" into accusations of sexual assault made by a San Diego woman last year.

Soccer-Davies named Canada player of the year for fourth time

Alphonso Davies, who helped Canada get back to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years and scored the country's first goal at the global showpiece tournament, was named Canada Soccer player of the year on Thursday. It was the fourth time in five years that Davies has claimed the honour.

Olympics-IOC raises prospect of boxing being pulled from Paris Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday raised the possibility of boxing being excluded from the 2024 Paris Games, saying its Russian-led world body showed it had "no real interest" in the sport or its athletes. The International Boxing Association (IBA) was stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and boxing is not on the initial programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, pending reforms demanded by the IOC.

Soccer-Man City face Southampton, Man United host Charlton in League Cup quarters

Manchester City will travel to Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals after knocking out holders Liverpool and Manchester United were handed a home tie against third-tier Charlton Athletic in the draw on Thursday. Nottingham Forest will host Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United will entertain Leicester City.

Soccer-Man City edge out Liverpool in League Cup thriller

Manchester City beat League Cup holders Liverpool 3-2 in a cracking game on Thursday, taking the lead three times before holding on to reach the quarter-finals. Defender Nathan Ake headed in what proved to be the winning goal in the 58th minute after Mohamed Salah had equalised one minute after Riyad Mahrez restored City's advantage early in the second half.

Weightlifting-Olympic champion Lyu suspended after positive doping test

China's three-times Olympic champion has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Thursday. Lyu returned the positive sample during an out-of-competition test on Oct. 30, said the ITA, which oversees the bulk of the International Weightlifting Federation's (IWF) anti-doping programme.

Italian rugby club suspend player over racist Christmas present

Benetton Treviso rugby club said on Thursday they had suspended one of their players after a Black team member revealed he had received a banana as a Christmas gift from a teammate in the latest act of racism to hit Italian sport. Cherif Traore, who also represents Italy at the national level, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that some players had laughed when he opened the present. He later said he had accepted an apology for what happened.

Soccer-De Jong is one of Barcelona's mainstays, Laporta says

Frenkie de Jong is one of Barcelona's most important players and the club never wanted to sell him, President Joan Laporta said on Thursday. The 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, who are coached by Dutchman Erik ten Hag.

